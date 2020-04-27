RWE Renewables pledges $250,000 for coronavirus response

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Silvia Ortin, COO Onshore Wind and Solar PV Americas, RWE Renewables:

"We are grateful for the selfless dedication of first responders and healthcare professionals in the communities where RWE is working. We are committed to be a good neighbor and support those areas where we live, work and raise our children."

RWE Renewables announced today a commitment to provide $250,000 to assist in response to the coronavirus pandemic to more than 45 U.S. organizations where the company is operating, constructing or developing assets.

"Our commitment is to the health and safety of our employees and our partner company colleagues, their respective families as well as the communities in which they live," said Silvia Ortin, COO Onshore Wind and Solar PV Americas, RWE Renewables. "The support of our local communities is of vital importance for our projects to operate successfully, and we hope these donations will in turn help support those communities."

RWE is committed to backing the communities it is part of during these unprecedented times. The donation aims at providing targeted funds to the neighboring communities in order for them to aid their local response to COVID-19.

"We chose to focus on food banks and those organizations providing broad support for families who may need additional help, particularly those in mostly rural communities where our sites are located," said Ortin.

The Company reached out to state and local officials across its footprint to identify community needs.

The donations cover 11 states and target organizations such as first responders, regional and local food banks and food pantries, social services for senior citizens and local schools with student food programs.

"We will continue our operations in a safe and responsible manner to contribute to supplying power for our country," said Ortin. "At the same time, we will carry on our tradition to be a good neighbor and provide support to our host communities at this challenging time."

North America is one of the focus markets of RWE, with a strong development pipeline in the renewables business. The installed capacity in the U.S. accounts for more than one third of the Group´s renewables capacity. RWE is committed to grow its Renewables business in the United States further in the next years to bring green power, jobs and additional value to communities and regions across the country.

RWE Renewables

RWE Renewables, the newest subsidiary of the RWE Group, is one of the world's leading renewable energy companies. Following the completion of the transaction with E.ON, RWE Renewables has onshore and offshore wind farms, photovoltaic plants and battery storage facilities with a combined capacity of more than 9 gigawatts. The company is driving the expansion of renewable energy in more than 20 countries on four continents. For further growth an annual investment budget of €1.5 billion net is available. When adding in possible partnerships, the investment budget could increase to between €2 and €3 billion per annum. The focus is on the Americas, the core markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

