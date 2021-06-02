RWE's Scioto Ridge Wind Farm in operation

Silvia Ortin, COO Onshore Wind and Solar PV Americas, RWE Renewables: "Scioto Ridge marks our successful entry in the Ohio market. The state's location in the heartland of the U.S. offers ideal conditions for renewable energy and we are happy to bring this project online as part of our focus on the U.S. market."

"We're proud to be a member of the local community, contributing more than $75 million in new payments over the next 25 years to the local governments, school districts and landowners," said Silvia Ortin, COO Onshore Wind and Solar PV Americas. "We created approximately 250 construction jobs and will hire up to 10 full-time, long-term operations and maintenance people who will live and work in the area."

Scioto Ridge is RWE's 28th onshore wind farm in the U.S. and has the capacity to provide clean energy for more than 60,000 households.

"The ongoing transition to lower carbon technologies and a more diverse energy portfolio represents a significant economic development opportunity for our state," said Stephanie Kromer, Director of Energy and Environmental Policy at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. "We are excited for RWE's successful completion of their first Ohio-based project of over $300 million and look forward to their continued cooperation."

Ohio has enormous potential for future projects, as wind power provides less than two percent of the total electricity generation in the state. In addition Ohio has a long history of industrial manufacturing, including approximately 52 wind-related factories--the most of any single state in the U.S.

The U.S. accounts for more than one third of the RWE Group's renewables capacity playing a key role in RWE's strategy to grow its renewables business and get to net zero by 2040. RWE constructs, owns and operates some of the highest performing wind, solar and energy storage projects in the U.S.

As an established leader in renewables, RWE has recently entered into a joint venture, New England Aqua Ventus, focused on floating offshore wind in the state of Maine.

