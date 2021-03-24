RWJBarnabas Health & Rendina Healthcare Real Estate Break Ground on RWJBarnabas Health Family Care & Wellness at the Monmouth Mall
Mar 24, 2021, 13:30 ET
EATONTOWN, N.J., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RWJBarnabas Health (RWJBH) and Rendina Healthcare Real Estate are celebrating the groundbreaking of RWJBarnabas Health Family Care & Wellness at the Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, NJ. When completed, the 82,000-square-foot building will feature healthcare services offered by both Monmouth Medical Center and Children's Specialized Hospital – both RWJBH facilities, New Jersey's largest integrated health system.
Rendina, a national, full-service developer of healthcare real estate headquartered in Jupiter, Fla, with offices in Eatontown, NJ, will develop, own, and manage the facilities.
The location of the new Class-A facility on Wyckoff Road will enable RWJBH to provide a wide range of healthcare services in a convenient retail setting. The state-of-the-art facility will feature custom-designed spaces for specialized pediatric care, women's services and wellness resources. The building will also include a commercial-grade kitchen to support the wellness center and host health education events.
"We are so proud to partner with Rendina on this modern building that will expand much-needed access to exceptional care for women and children, as well as offer important health education and wellness services for the entire community," said Eric Carney, President & CEO of Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
RWJBarnabas Health Family Care & Wellness will occupy a prominent location on the grounds of the new Monmouth Mall redevelopment project. The project involves transformative renovations to the exterior and interior of the existing mall to create a contemporary and inviting space designed to meet the needs of today's consumer by offering a "live, work and play" environment.
"This new location has broad implications for the future of healthcare delivery," says Steve Barry, President of Rendina. "RWJBarnabas Health Family Care & Wellness embodies an evolving model in which patients receive world-class healthcare in convenient settings close to home."
SOURCE Rendina Healthcare Real Estate
Share this article