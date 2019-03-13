RWS Entertainment Group And Virgin Voyages Announce Global Casting Tour For 2020 Inaugural Productions On Board Scarlet Lady

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Voyages and their Creative Collective, tasked with curating original and uniquely Virgin entertainment experiences, are launching a worldwide casting tour for the company's inaugural season. Virgin Voyages is seeking best in-class performers and personalities who will bring to life bespoke experiences, created exclusively for the new Adult-by-Design cruise line, launching its first ship – the Scarlet Lady – in April 2020.

In partnership with RWS Entertainment Group, the casting search for outstanding talent to star in the Creative Collective's first-run original programming begins on March 27 in New York City before traveling to Europe, Australia and back to the United States. Rehearsals are scheduled to begin in January 2020. The complete audition tour schedule is:

March 27-29 : New York City

: April 2-5 : London

: April 8-9 : Berlin

: April 12-13 : Sydney

: April 15-16 : Melbourne

: April 22-23 : Orlando

: April 25-26 : Chicago

: April 28-May 1 : Las Vegas

"Just like our sister brands in the Virgin family, our diverse crew is what makes us great," said Richard Kilman, Vice President, Entertainment for Virgin Voyages. "We don't just want a performer, we want incredible people to join us and bring their true selves. Our Creative Collective will be attending auditions as well as directing rehearsals and installing our shows onboard Scarlet Lady, so these artists will have the opportunity to work with some of the best in the business."

Virgin Voyages Creative Collective in Entertainment includes The 7 Fingers, Randy Weiner, Ani Taj and Sam Pinkleton, PigPen Theatre Co., Roslyn Hart and Alfredo Guenzani, and the SPARK Cooperative. Additionally, in breaking with cruise tradition, Virgin Voyages will replace the traditional cruise director role with a cast of dynamic personalities to headline "Happenings" around the ship, including drag performers, artists/painters, fitness gurus, foodies and more.

The Virgin Voyages Creative Collective and RWS will be casting for the following original shows:

A soon-to-be-announced production by award-winning producer Randy Weiner ( Queen of the Night , The Donkey Show, Sleep No More)

( , UNTITLED DANCESHOWPARTYTHING, Sam Pinkleton and Ani Taj's hype music video disguised as an absurdist style dance party

Sam Pinkleton and hype music video disguised as an absurdist style dance party Phantom Folktales, a collection of song-driven micro plays created by PigPen Theatre Co. that seemingly appear out of thin air throughout the ship, and disappear just as quickly

a collection of song-driven micro plays created by PigPen Theatre Co. that seemingly appear out of thin air throughout the ship, and disappear just as quickly Ships in the Night, an emotion-filled contemporary experience telling its story with cutting-edge digital projection, interwoven with the authenticity of the human condition, made possible through collaboration with innovative circus company, The 7 Fingers

an emotion-filled contemporary experience telling its story with cutting-edge digital projection, interwoven with the authenticity of the human condition, made possible through collaboration with innovative circus company, The 7 Fingers Duel Reality, which examines the age-old tale of Romeo & Juliet with a modern twist featuring acrobatic storytelling, also from The 7 Fingers

which examines the age-old tale of Romeo & Juliet with a modern twist featuring acrobatic storytelling, also from The 7 Fingers Never Sleep Alone, a participatory show featuring the hysterically funny, straight-talking relationship therapist, Dr. Alex Shiller , by producers Roslyn Hart and Alfredo Guenzani

In line with the company's game-changing approach to life at sea, Virgin Voyages seeks to break down the 4th wall and invite talent to incorporate their own unique personalities and passions to the ship and its programming. This approach extends to how Virgin Voyages treats their artists.

"RWS prides itself on being a company of bold makers and mold breakers, which aligns with the game-changing style of Virgin Voyages," said Ryan Stana, CEO and Founder of RWS Entertainment Group. "We are inspired by the brand's avant-garde approach to entertainment and the RWS vision, passion and our full service, turn key capabilities make aligning with another forward-thinking company a natural fit."

RWS Entertainment Group will serve as the premiere production services partner for the Virgin Voyages Creative Collective, providing a full scope of production services including the global casting tour, rehearsals at their newly renovated and expanded state-of-the-art studios, housing at RWS' apartment complex and onboarding for all artists hired for Virgin Voyages.

Additional information about the casting tour is available at www.brightlightsbigsea.com.

About RWS Entertainment Group:

Operating out of a 52,000 square foot office, rehearsal studio complex and performer housing in New York City, Emmy Award-winning RWS Entertainment Group is North America's largest provider of branded stage shows and experiences.

Founded in 2003, the multi award-winning live entertainment production company has produced innovative productions and custom brand experiences for top resorts, cruise lines, theme parks, corporate events and NYC fashion events for an impressive roster of clients that include Holland America Line, Azamara Club Cruises, Hard Rock Resorts, Prada, NBCUniversal, Six Flags, Cedar Fair, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, Westfield, Macy's, Vera Wang, Mattel. RWS is now the foremost turn-key solution in the industry, providing full design and installation services for interactive experiences, theming, décor and more, to create unparalleled immersive experiences.

In 2018, RWS announced the launch of a Theatrical and Development Department, set to produce theatrical shows for Broadway, Off-Broadway and more. Additionally, RWS-owned Binder Casting recently opened two new divisions – commercial and film – operating alongside the already established theatrical team. Binder Casting has cast over 70 Broadway shows including the Tony Award-winning productions of The Lion King, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Dames At Sea, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Gypsy, The King and I, Lost in Yonkers and Jerome Robbins' Broadway. For more information about RWS Entertainment Group, please visit rwsnyc.com , bindercasting.com , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

ABOUT VIRGIN VOYAGES

Virgin Voyages is a global lifestyle brand committed to creating the world's most irresistible holiday. With operations in the US, UK, and Europe, Virgin Voyages currently has four ships on order with master shipbuilder Fincantieri.

With its inaugural season scheduled for 2020, Virgin Voyages' first ship the Scarlet Lady was designed to reflect a yacht's sleek luxury. Featuring spaces designed by some of the top names in contemporary design, the Scarlet Lady will be Adult-by-Design, a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler. A dose of 'Vitamin Sea' will be naturally intertwined across the entire ship, with well-being activated through a mix of high-energy moments coupled with relaxation and rejuvenation. The Scarlet Lady will also feature alluring bespoke entertainment and 20+ world-class intimate eateries on board. Putting a twist on luxury, which the company refers to as Rebellious Luxe, Virgin Voyages will offer incredible value for its sailors with all restaurants, group fitness classes, soft drinks, unlimited WiFi, and tips included within the voyage fare. The Scarlet Lady will sail from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020, hosting more than 2,770 sailors and 1,160 amazing crew from around the world. Keep watch on virginvoyages.com for more updates.

For more information, please contact:

Ed James | High10 Media for RWS | ed@high10media.com | 917-593-4628

Kristen Kehlet | High10 Media for RWS | kristen@high10media.com | 212-918-2026

SOURCE RWS Entertainment Group