RWS Entertainment Group To Launch Their First National Tour

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From the runway to the roller rink, "RuPaul's Drag Race" season five winner, Jinkx Monsoon, and season seven finalist, Ginger Minj, will star in RWS Entertainment Group's national tour of the Tony Award®-nominated roller-skating smash hit musical, XANADU. Launching in Fall 2019, this marks the first theatrical tour produced by the New York-based full-service production company.

XANADU, the hilarious roller-skating musical adventure hailed as "the most fun you'll have on Broadway" (The New Yorker), follows the beautiful Greek muse Kira, as she journeys from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, circa 1980, on a quest to inspire scrappy artist-on-the-rise Sonny to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first roller disco! But when Kira stumbles into forbidden love with Sonny, a mere mortal, her salty sisters ("RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon) take matters into their own hands.

RWS Entertainment Group (RWS) is renowned for producing award-winning custom entertainment, live events and branded experiences worldwide. XANADU reflects the first of many tours and developmental productions as RWS enters the traditional theatrical marketplace. Since its launch in January 2018, RWS' Theatrical and Development department seeks to utilize its existing resources, staff, and studios to both mitigate the soaring costs of production and accelerate the rate at which projects are developed.

"In determining the production for our first national tour, we felt the country could use a dose of humor. XANADU invites audiences to laugh and have a good time," said RWS CEO, Ryan Stana. "We also wanted to pick a show that allowed us to play with non-traditional casting and we are elated to showcase the amazing talents of Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon."

"They are both incredible performers in their own right and XANADU lends itself to featuring their unique personalities while still playing a traditional theatrical role," added RWS COO, Bruston Manuel, of Minj and Monsoon. "I couldn't be more excited to bring these pop culture favorites to the tour. And in true XANADU fashion, we have a couple more tricks up our leg warmers, which we are excited to show the country!"

"We are also excited to be presenting XANADU in many of the Live Nation Theatricals venues across the country," added Manuel. XANADU will be visiting the following cities in 2019/2020 with additional cities to be announced: Cincinnati*, Syracuse, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit*, Washington, D.C.*, Indianapolis*, Buffalo, Cleveland*, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando*, Charlotte* and San Francisco. (*denotes a Live Nation Theatricals venue city).

Based on the 1980 cult film starring Olivia Newton-John, XANADU features a book by Douglas Carter Beane and an original hit score by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne (Electric Light Orchestra) and John Farrar. The XANADU tour will be directed by Alan Souza and choreographed by Maxx Reed. Additional creative team members and casting will be announced at a later date. Binder Casting, part of RWS Entertainment Group, will handle casting for XANADU. The show is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, New York, NY. Exclusive tour direction by Off Broadway Touring.

About RWS Entertainment Group

Operating out of a 52,000 square foot office, rehearsal studio complex, and performer housing in New York City, Emmy Award-winning RWS Entertainment Group is North America's largest provider of branded stage shows and experiences.

Founded in 2003, the multi award-winning live entertainment production company has produced innovative productions and custom brand experiences for top resorts, cruise lines, theme parks, corporate events, and NYC fashion events for an impressive roster of clients that include Holland America Line, Azamara Club Cruises, Hard Rock Resorts, Prada, NBC Universal, Six Flags, Cedar Fair, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, Westfield, Macy's, Vera Wang, and Mattel. RWS is now the foremost turn-key solution in the industry, providing full design and installation services for interactive experiences, theming, décor and more to create unparalleled immersive experiences.

In 2018, RWS announced the launch of a Theatrical and Development Department set to produce theatrical shows for Broadway, Off-Broadway, and more. Additionally, RWS-owned Binder Casting recently opened two new divisions – commercial and film – operating alongside the already established theatrical team. Binder Casting has cast over 70 Broadway shows including the Tony Award-winning productions of The Lion King, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Dames At Sea, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Gypsy, The King and I, Lost in Yonkers, and Jerome Robbins' Broadway. For more information about RWS Entertainment Group, please visit rwsnyc.com , bindercasting.com , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Ginger Minj

Long before she held court as a finalist on season 7 of "RuPaul's Drag Race", Ginger reigned as The Comedy Queen of The South from her home base in Orlando, Florida. The self-professed "nicest bitch you'll ever meet" cites classic funny ladies Carol Burnett and Lucille Ball as her idols. "Anyone who can pile three wigs on their head, squeeze their body into a beaded and rhinestone gown and serve humor alongside the glamour is my hero," says Ginger. That's why she coined the term "Glamour Toad" to describe her unique persona. After spending the past year and a half touring the world, performing showtunes for Broadway royalty on national television and recording her debut studio album, Ginger competed on "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 2 and was featured as Candee Disch in the Netflix original comedy "Dumplin'".

gingerminj.com

About Jinkx Monsoon

Actor, musician, and queen extraordinaire, Jinkx Monsoon was the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 5. In 2002 at 15 years old, she performed in drag for the first time at the underground nightclub "Escape". Jinkx then came into the public eye on the Funny or Die web series "Monsoon Season", as an over-bearing, psychotic mother to Kamikaze Monsoon (played by Nick Sahoya). She is now 'a hard-working single mother with ambition'. Since winning RuPaul's Drag Race, she has toured the world performing her original cabaret "The Vaudevillians" with musical partner Dr. Dan von Dandy. Her web show, "Cool Mom," co-starring Nick Sahoya, can be seen exclusively on WOW Presents.

jinkxmonsoon.com

