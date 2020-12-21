Rx-360 Announces 2021 Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360 is pleased to announce their 2021 Board of Directors. The Board is positioned to continue driving the Rx-360 mission of pharmaceutical supply chain security and patient safety. This announcement follows the successful growth of the organization in 2020 that brought an expansion of the Consortium Audit Program, and international footprint. The 2021 Board of Directors includes:

Tim Valko (Chair): Atara Biotherapeutics Lucy Cabral (Vice Chair): Roche Genentech Rob Welsh (Treasurer): Avantor Scott Kammer (Secretary): Takeda Peggy Speight: Johnson and Johnson Isabelle Quintard: Sartorius Toby Parker: Eli Lilly and Company Tom Lupo: Bayer Eric Berg: Amgen Marc Egan: Boehringer Ingelheim Reggie Jackson: Pfizer Kathleen Silva: MilliporeSigma (Merck KGaA) Christian Liebl: Schreiner MediPharm Stephan Peeters: Lonza Brenda McKown: Cook MyoSite Brian Urban: Biogen Guy Villax: Hovione Anthony Zook: Merck

Tim Valko the Rx-360 Board Chair expressed, "On behalf of Rx-360, our Board of Directors and the patients we serve, I am pleased to welcome our new Board Members, Guy Villax, Marc Egan, Tony Zook, Brian Urban, Kate Silva, and Tom Lupo". Jim Fries, Rx-360 CEO, added, "The experience and commitment that our Board brings to not only the Rx-360 membership, but the industry as a whole truly signals the importance of supply chain security and patient safety."

Rx-360 in 2020 was able to enhance their Audit program through collaborations with new Audit Partners, as well as additional audit checklists such as Single Use Systems, Supply Chain Security and Good Distribution Practices. In 2020 Rx-360 also provided the pharmaceutical industry with Best Practice Guidelines, in the area, of Remote Auditing, as well as over ten new published papers written by our members.

About Rx-360:

Rx-360, an international pharmaceutical supply chain consortium, was formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of materials within the supply chain.. To learn more about Rx-360, please visit http://www.Rx-360.org or email [email protected]

