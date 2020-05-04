Rx Green Technologies Launches New Clean Coco Coir Products

Rx Green Technologies CEO Wesley Matelich reiterates the Company's commitment with CLEAN COCO products: "We continue to deliver premium products in our substrate line at market-leading prices. With these additions to the substrate line, we can now service all existing coco coir growing methodologies."

As with the Company's other CLEAN COCO SKU's, these coco coir products are lab tested multiple times throughout the manufacturing process for tight quality control. Additionally, the products are stored inside and shipped via covered trucks and shipping containers, ensuring protection from environmental toxins and pests.

CLEAN COCO products are:

OMRI Listed for organic use.

Lab tested.

Delivered in biodegradable/recyclable bags.

EC<0.5.

About Rx Green Technologies: Rx Green Technologies is a cannabis-specific agricultural input developer and manufacturer based in Londonderry, NH and Denver, CO. Rx Green Technologies delivers and supports research-backed products to commercial cannabis cultivators. www.rxgreentechnologies.com

