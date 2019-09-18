Rx Networks Strengthens Industry's Most Comprehensive Support by Adding the NavIC Constellation

Real-Time GNSS and Predicted GNSS support for NavIC now available for Evaluation, Development and Integration.

MIAMI, FL, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ION GNSS+ 2019, Rx Networks Inc., a leading mobile location technology and services company, announces support for the NavIC Constellation, allowing the industry's most comprehensive GNSS constellation data service to now offer technology partners—and their associated customers—real-time and predicted assistance for all satellite navigation systems and L1 satellite-based augmentation systems (SBAS) for any region around the globe.

The addition of NavIC builds on Rx Networks' brand promise—to deliver Location. Enlightened. products and services—by now providing real-time and predicted GNSS assistance data in any individual or combination of formats. This enables developers to optimize device performance for specific use cases and conform to national requirements. Data is delivered via ephemeris in RINEX and Predictions in SP3, P-GNSS and RT-GNSS, via the Location.io platform, will be added in Q1 of 2020.

"Our Location. Enlightened. brand promise speaks to our goal of providing the most comprehensive, relevant, accurate and reliable location data available," says John Carley, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Rx Networks. "The addition of NavIC in our carrier-grade infrastructure demonstrates our commitment to our brand and to stay on the leading edge of truly global satellite-based positioning and services. The ability to offer NavIC support is extremely significant as it ensures we can support our customers with exactly what is required in any given region of the Globe."

NavIC, formerly known as IRNSS (Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System), combines GEO and IGSO satellites to provide a regional position, navigation and time (PNT) system including ionospheric corrections.

The most comprehensive global constellation support in market

With its privately-owned Global Reference Network of more than 40 terrestrial reference sites and the most comprehensive GNSS constellation support in the market, Rx Network is the only mass market mobile positioning and service company to offer a 99.999% Service Level Agreement. This, coupled with their unique algorithms, allows Rx Networks to offer highly accurate and relevant location services.

Location. Enlightened.

Rx Networks provides reliable, timely, and relevant location information that strengthens the connection between people, devices and businesses by improving the GNSS experience and creating enhanced opportunities for next-generation products and services.

About Rx Networks Inc.

Rx Networks is a mass-market mobile positioning technology company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Since 2006, leading semiconductor vendors, device manufacturers and network operators have quietly relied on for their real-time and predicted processing of GNSS, Wi-Fi, cellular, and sensor data for their location needs. Well over two billion devices use their GNSS assistance data each and every day.

