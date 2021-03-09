Rx Savings Solutions Introduces Rx Home Delivery

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the continuous challenges faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, home delivery of prescription drugs is a growing way of life for U.S. consumers. Rx Savings Solutions, the market leading tool for pharmacy transparency, has introduced an Rx Home Delivery option to their 8 million+ members, offering a seamless experience from savings opportunity to doorstep delivery.

With this latest industry leading technology, members can now manage the end-to-end prescription savings and order fulfillment process on the Rx Savings Solutions website in just a few clicks, saving time and money. Utilizing the Rx Savings Solutions Contact Prescriber feature, members can request a concierge-led switch to a lower-cost alternative. Then, through a partnership with Truepill, innovators in direct-to-patient healthcare, the lower-cost medication can be delivered directly to their home. Or, members can easily switch an existing medication to Rx Home Delivery through their Medicine Cabinet. Status updates on their switch requests and prescription delivery will be communicated directly to the member and updated within their Rx Savings Solutions member portal.

The retail, in-person, experience can be slow, complicated and frustrating. A trend that is likely to last post-pandemic, home-delivered prescriptions not only remove risk factors and the cumbersome process posed by physically going to the pharmacy, they also ensure sufficient supplies of important medication are on hand for longer periods, or at least can give a person more cushion if refilling becomes a logistical problem. With the home delivery option, consumers save valuable time by just clicking a button.

"Typically when you need a refill of a prescription, it involves several steps and then eventually going to the pharmacy a couple of days later to pick up a prescription," Michael Rea, founder and CEO of Rx Savings Solutions. "With our latest offering, our members will now have the ability to compare prescription costs and options and easily refill medications, without ever having to stand in line at the pharmacy."

Rx Savings Solutions brings a new level of consumerism to the world of prescription drugs. Working in conjunction with health plans and employer populations across the nation (including 41 of the FORTUNE 500), the proactive tool layers on top of the pharmacy benefit to deliver unbiased clinical analysis of every price and savings opportunity available for any prescription.

"The seamless switch to home delivery is not only saving members money, it's helping them stay home, safe and on schedule with their medications with the click of a button," added Rea. "We embrace that we are in a unique position to help—clinically, financially and for the good of the public. We created this company to help people with one critical need. Many members need us today more than ever—and we will continue to deliver."

Plans that offer Medicare Part D benefits can use Rx Savings Solutions pharmacy transparency tool to satisfy the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rule requiring that enrollees can anticipate their prescription drug spending when they go to a pharmacy to pick up their medications. The rule will also require for Part D plan enrollees to have the ability to compare prescription drugs based on cost and to select lower-cost alternatives.

About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. Serving more than 8 million members nationwide, including 41 Fortune 500 clients and more than a dozen health plans, Rx Savings Solutions provides a state-of-the-art approach to pharmacy transparency using objective and unbiased information to inform better decision making. Rx Savings Solutions was founded and is operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers who support a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

