Rx Savings Solutions Partners With Accolade To Provide Pharmacy Transparency Through Leading Personalized Advocacy Solution

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Savings Solutions has developed a strategic relationship with Accolade, a personalized health and benefits solutions for employers, health plans and their members, to offer innovative prescription savings as part of the Accolade partner ecosystem. Rx Savings Solutions represents the first pharmacy partner in the company's ecosystem program and is recognized as a best-in-class solution.

Rx Savings Solutions and Accolade have a shared goal of providing personalized solutions that improve the experience and cost of healthcare for employers and their families. With technology playing an increasingly critical role in the healthcare experience, coupled with personalized navigation and support from Accolade Health Assistants® and nurses, the companies can support members in fully maximizing the value of their benefits and healthcare experience. The strategic partnership will offer the companies' shared employer customers new opportunities to benefit from Accolade's clinical service and Rx Savings Solutions' proven pharmacy savings expertise.

"A majority of workers don't understand the full benefits offered by their employers, yet Accolade has helped people save significant money on their prescriptions when they understand their pharmacy benefits," said Rob Cavanaugh, President of Accolade. "By offering innovative technology from Rx Savings Solutions to our customers, we can further support people in maximizing their benefits in the right way, at the right time for them and their families."

At the heart of Rx Savings Solutions innovative software are more than 26,000 clinical prescriptions savings recommendations. All Rx Savings Solutions suggestions are curated and vetted by an in-house pharmacy team based on peer-reviewed, evidence-based and fully referenced compendia. Combining these clinical suggestions with Accolade's proven engagement will allow members to make the best and most informed decision for their health care.



"Partnering with Accolade, we are collectively aligned to promote engagement and consumerism in healthcare," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who is founder and CEO of Rx Savings Solutions. "The need for patient resources to navigate this complex and opaque market continues to grow. We will collectively advocate for our members and help them understand their therapy options and corresponding costs to treat their medical conditions. Together, we will bring meaningful change."

Rx Savings Solutions' system is HIPAA-security compliant. All interaction between the software platform and the member is confidential. Rx Savings Solutions delivers the most precise, bias-free and cost-effective data to members based solely on the location and medication needs of each user, while keeping them within their benefit plan.

About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. In addition to large, Fortune 500 Employers, Rx Savings Solutions also services health plan clients. Founded and operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers, Rx Savings Solutions supports a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

