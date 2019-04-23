RxGenomix and Coriell Life Sciences Announce Partnership

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RxGenomix, an innovative pharmacogenomics (PGx) solutions provider, and Coriell Life Sciences (CLS), the leading provider of clinical genetic reporting solutions, today announced a partnership that makes it easier for healthcare and benefit providers to more effectively deploy pharmacogenomics as a compelling clinical strategy. Together, their combined solution of claims analytics, clinical decision support, and a pharmacist-led offering seeks to make PGx more accessible and more effective in improving health while reducing overall healthcare costs.

PGx (genetic testing to evaluate pharmaceutical drug response) has emerged as a valuable asset for clinicians, as it is now possible to perform a cost-effective analysis of a patient's DNA to more precisely predict how that patient will respond to certain medications. By more carefully aligning the prescription to the patient, doctors can improve quality of care, reduce cost, and minimize adverse reactions to prescription medications – an issue that has reached epidemic levels in the U.S., killing more than 120,000 people each year.

"After surveying the market, we were thrilled to find Coriell Life Sciences (CLS) as having the perfect complementary bioinformatics services to drive our continued strategy of pharmacist-led PGx solutions," said RxGenomix COO Blake Keller, PharmD. "CLS brings the right mix of analytics capabilities along with rich scientific decision support which accelerates RxGenomix's ability to deploy the most comprehensive and effective PGx offering in healthcare."

RxGenomix has created a proprietary, pharmacist-led solution to help healthcare providers harness and apply the power of PGx to patient care. CLS offers a unique suite of tools to healthcare providers that include comprehensive analysis of risk, accounting for genetic factors alongside risks posed by drug interactions, age-related risks, cognitive impairment risks, and many other considerations.

This new partnership will combine the RxGenomix Training Program in Pharmacogenomics and process for PGx implementation with Coriell's robust risk analyses, reporting solutions and population-level healthcare analytics. Together, the two companies have created an unparalleled mechanism for a wide range of entities to evaluate the potential effectiveness of a PGx program, target their efforts for the greatest benefit, improve healthcare for all in their care and maximize their return on investment.

"We are proud to work with RxGenomix," said Scott Megill, President and CEO of Coriell Life Sciences. "We believe that this partnership embodies what we have found to be true in healthcare today – that pharmacists, empowered with robust decision support tools, are the very best weapon we have to combat costly medication mismanagement."

About RxGenomix

RxGenomix is a comprehensive pharmacogenomics (PGx) solutions company created to empower healthcare providers to optimize and scale the application of PGx, enabling them to improve patient care while reducing overall costs. RxGenomix provides the education, training, materials, research, in-depth analytics, connective technology, delivery tools, and laboratory support needed for any healthcare provider, employer or health benefit provider to easily access and effectively apply pharmacogenomic testing to their practice or benefits strategy.

For more information, visit www.rxgenomix.com

About Coriell Life Sciences

Coriell Life Sciences was founded as a spin-out from the Coriell Institute for Medical Research, a non-profit biomedical research institution founded in 1953 dedicated to studying the human genome. CLS concentrates on bridging the gap between genetic science and clinical application and has created the most comprehensive medication safety solution in the market with its core products: GeneDose, GeneDose LIVE and SafeTRx. Additionally, Coriell Life Sciences provides a testing and reporting infrastructure for women's health and other healthcare scenarios that require the use of genetics to provide more precise, more appropriate care for patients. For more information, visit www.coriell.com .

