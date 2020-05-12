RxGenomix and Translational Software Announce Partnership

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RxGenomix, an innovative pharmacogenomics (PGx) solutions provider, and Translational Software (TSI), a leader in the intelligent use of genetic data for clinical decision support and precision medicine, today announced a partnership that increases the value of their individual offerings and makes it easier for a wide range of employers, payors, and healthcare providers to implement pharmacogenomics as a compelling component of their clinical and benefits strategies. Together, their combined solution of claims analytics, clinical decision support, extensive provider education and a pharmacist-led program offering seeks to make PGx more accessible and more effective in improving clinical outcomes while reducing overall healthcare costs.

It can be difficult to predict who will benefit from a medication, who will respond at all, and who will experience adverse drug reactions. PGx (the study of how a person's genetic makeup can affect their response to medications) continues to emerge as a valuable tool for clinicians and it is now possible to perform a cost-effective analysis of a patient's DNA to more precisely understand how a patient may respond to certain drugs. As the medication experts in the healthcare ecosystem, pharmacists are uniquely qualified to provide their expertise in pharmacology and genomics and collaborate with prescribers to apply the best data available to medication selection. By more precisely choosing the prescription for the patient, providers can improve outcomes, reduce total cost of care, and minimize adverse drug events – a significant cause of preventable injury and death.

"After surveying the market, we found Translational Software (TSI) to have strict evidence-based standards for all of its guidance, and a track record of complex PGx deployments across different stakeholders that complements our continued strategy of pharmacist-led PGx capabilities," said RxGenomix COO Blake Keller, PharmD. "TSI also brings the right security posture, and a flexible and collaborative partnership approach which accelerates RxGenomix's ability to deploy the most comprehensive and effective PGx offering in healthcare."

RxGenomix has developed a novel, highly secure, interoperable hub that enables communication regarding genetic insights across disparate healthcare IT platforms such as lab management systems, electronic health records and pharmacy operating systems. The RxGenomix Hub connects pharmacies to labs, offering clinical decision insights to pharmacists to support prescribers with interpreting PGx reports, and other clinical information to optimize medication selection. TSI offers vetted genetic insights and up-to-date knowledge from authoritative guidelines that enhances a provider's ability to consider PGx data in their clinical decision making.

Together, this new partnership creates an unparalleled platform for a wide range of entities to evaluate the potential effectiveness of a PGx program, risk stratify populations to target PGx and clinical interventions, improve healthcare outcomes, and generate meaningful financial return on investment.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with RxGenomix, as it aligns with our broader vision of continuing to democratize precision medicine and, specifically, pharmacogenetics," said Don Rule, CEO of Translational Software. "RxGenomix is led by industry veterans and their business approach to implementing vertical-specific PGx solutions highlights their depth of familiarity. This is another example of our diversified reach as we continue to service clinical laboratories, health systems, benefit brokers, and those servicing employers in improving health outcomes via pharmacogenetic testing."

About RxGenomix

RxGenomix is a comprehensive pharmacogenomics (PGx) solutions company created to empower pharmacists and other healthcare providers to optimize and scale the application of PGx, enabling them to improve patient care while reducing overall costs. RxGenomix provides the education, training, materials, research, in-depth analytics, connective technology, delivery tools, and laboratory support needed for any healthcare provider, employer or health benefit provider to effectively implement pharmacogenomic testing to their practice or benefits strategy.

For more information, visit www.rxgenomix.com and follow us on LinkedIn

About Translational Software, Inc.

Translational Software provides end-to-end solutions to support laboratories and healthcare providers adopting personalized medicine. Its powerful PGx portal transforms genomic and molecular data into actionable knowledge, integrating the best available clinical decision support with laboratory and clinical information systems to guide therapeutic options for medication management to enhance patient care. For more information visit www.translationalsoftware.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact: Daron Bennett, SVP - Marketing (913) 593-8870 [email protected]

SOURCE RxGenomix

Related Links

https://www.rxgenomix.com

