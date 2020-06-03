RxGo to Donate 100% of Gross Revenue to the American Red Cross

MARGATE CITY, N.J., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RxGo.com, a leading prescription discount service, has announced that it will donate 100% of gross revenue to the American Red Cross for the entire months of June and July. These funds will help provide food, shelter, and much more to those impacted by the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

RxGo has made it a priority to make the process as seamless as possible. Every time that a customer uses a prescription discount coupon that originates from www.RxGo.com/FightCorona, 100% of the revenue generated from that coupon will automatically be donated to the American Red Cross. There are no limitations on number of uses.

As the savings rate continues to climb during the pandemic, RxGo is in a unique position to help consumers further increase their savings by helping them find the best prices available on their prescription medications. At the same time, they will also be giving back to a growing number of families and individuals who are in need of immediate assistance.

"We believe that it's our duty to help give back in any way that we can," says Jeremy DuBoys, founder of RxGo. "We have helped consumers save millions upon millions of dollars on their prescription medications over the past decade. Now, we want to do our part in helping them safely get through these unprecedented times."

To learn more about RxGo, visit www.RxGo.com/FightCorona.

About RxGo

RxGo.com is a free prescription discount program that helps consumers find the best prices on their medications. As high medication costs can prove to be an extreme financial hardship for many hard-working families across the U.S., RxGo's leading software allows everyone to compare pricing at nearby pharmacies and instantly print coupons that drastically reduce their costs. Since its inception in 2012, RxGo has helped save Americans many millions of dollars while providing the most accurate pricing available.

