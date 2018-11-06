RXi Pharmaceuticals to Present New Data Demonstrating the Ability of sd-rxRNA to Enhance NK Cell Activity for Adoptive Cell Transfer at SITC 2018

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA®) therapeutic platform, will present a poster highlighting data demonstrating the potential of sd-rxRNA to improve NK cell potency in adoptive cell transfer (ACT) at SITC 2018, the 33rd Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).

The poster, titled "sd-rxRNA to Enhance NK Cell Activity for Adoptive Cell Transfer" (Poster #P258), will be available for viewing from 12:20–1:50 p.m. ET and 7:00–8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 10, 2018.

SITC 2018 is being held November 7-11, 2018 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA®) therapeutic platform. The Company's discovery and research efforts are focused on developing sd-rxRNA therapeutic compounds to be used in the context of adoptive cell transfer by targeting checkpoints or other gene targets, or to be used as intratumoral immunotherapy. We aim to maximize the power of our sd-rxRNA therapeutic compounds by weaponizing therapeutic immune effector cells to attack cancer, and to make tumors more susceptible to such attacks, and ultimately provide patients battling cancers with a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities. RXi intends to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics on our own and in collaboration with partners. For additional information, visit the Company's website, http://www.rxipharma.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, future success of our clinical trials and scientific studies, our ability to enter into strategic partnerships and the future success of these strategic partnerships, the availability of funds and resources to pursue our research and development projects and general economic conditions. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q include detailed risks under the caption "Risk Factors" that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. RXi does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release.

