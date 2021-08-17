RXNT Ranked for 3rd Time on 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RXNT , a leading Health IT company providing integrated, cloud-based software for medical specialties, today announced that for the third year in a row, the company was ranked on Inc. Magazine's annual list of The 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America . The company achieved a revenue growth of 74% during a period when the economy grew by just 15%.

"We are honored to earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year running," said Randy Boldyga, CEO, President, and Founder of RXNT.

"Throughout the past year, we've seen tremendous growth across our organization, and we've set the bar high for continued progress towards our goals—to provide the best ambulatory healthcare software in the industry. Incredible thanks go to our team and our clients, who put their trust in RXNT to keep practices on track and patients happy."

Other notable alumni from past Inc. 5000 lists include Intuit, Microsoft, Pandora, Patagonia, Oracle, and more. Together, the 5,000 companies on this year's list added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

