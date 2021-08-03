RxRevu and FDB Partner to Accelerate Delivery of Real-Time Prescription Benefit Data to the Point of Care

"We have an opportunity to impact more patients and improve existing workflows for providers nationwide." Tweet this

RxRevu's Real-Time Prescription Benefit solution – SwiftRx® Direct™ – delivers patient-specific pharmacy benefit information to EHR workflows via direct connections with prominent pharmacy benefit managers. The technology displays accurate, real-time data at the point of prescribing, enabling physicians to quickly and easily find affordable alternatives for costly medications specific to a patient's health needs and insurance benefits.

FDB, part of the Hearst Health network, curates the industry's most robust database of clinical drug information. FDB's drug knowledge is deployed by the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and other healthcare entities within their information systems and is used by clinicians and healthcare decision-makers every day. By leveraging FDB's commercial channels, RxRevu will expand the delivery of its prescription coverage and cost data as a supplementary service. As a result, prescribers will gain access to previously inaccessible drug information, which will help drive patient cost savings and reduce administrative burden.

"We are excited to add this valuable service to our suite of offerings," said FDB President Bob Katter. "RxRevu's real-time price transparency and coverage capabilities complement our overall mission by helping health systems improve the prescribing experience and ultimately drive increased medication adherence and patient safety."

FDB will offer RxRevu's prescription cost and coverage solution to current and future hospital, health system, and EHR clients. Those interested in leveraging FDB's drug knowledge capabilities and/or RxRevu's prescription decision support tools are encouraged to contact Steve Normile, Director of Strategic Alliances for FDB, at [email protected].

About RxRevu

RxRevu is on a mission to improve healthcare by providing accurate, patient-specific coverage and cost data at the point-of-care. RxRevu's solutions help providers quickly and easily find affordable care options specific to a patient's health and financial needs. With comprehensive, clinically-relevant information at their fingertips, providers can make more informed, consistent, and frictionless care decisions. RxRevu's solutions also enable health systems to manage and measure provider performance and variability. For more information about RxRevu, its innovative solutions and growing network, please visit rxrevu.com.

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) is the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions. We empower our information system developer partners serving the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other healthcare industry segments to deliver valuable solutions used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For more than four decades our drug knowledge has been used to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. For a complete look at our solutions and services, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 103 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

SOURCE RxRevu

Related Links

http://rxrevu.com

