RxRevu Significantly Expands Health System Network to Meet Patient Affordability Demands

"More providers have transparency into data and more patients can get the care they need at prices they can afford." Tweet this

Providers leveraging RxRevu's solutions can view accurate patient costs, plan restrictions and prior authorization notifications, and meaningful medication and pharmacy alternatives. The combination of RxRevu's accurate data and intelligent technology enables providers to discuss lower-cost, non-restricted medication options with their patients, improving patient affordability and speed-to-care.

"Our focus on delivering the highest quality data to healthcare workflows has enabled us to quickly expand and partner with our nation's most innovative health systems" said RxRevu CEO, Kyle Kiser. "With each new health system that joins our network, more providers have transparency into previously-inaccessible coverage data and more patients can get the care they need at prices they can afford."

RxRevu is delighted to report they maintain a 100% retention rate among their health system partners. Those looking to join RxRevu's growing provider network can learn more at RxRevu.com or reach out today .

About RxRevu

RxRevu is on a mission to improve healthcare by providing accurate, patient-specific coverage and cost data at the point-of-care. RxRevu's solutions help providers quickly and easily find affordable care options specific to a patient's health and financial needs. With comprehensive, clinically-relevant information at their fingertips, providers can make more informed, consistent, and frictionless care decisions. RxRevu's solutions also enable health systems to manage and measure provider performance and variability. For more information about RxRevu, its innovative solutions and growing network, please visit rxrevu.com.

SOURCE RxRevu