RXVIP Announces Launch Date of the StandUp2Covid19 Patient Advocacy and Safety Campaign

WESTBURY, N.Y., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RXVIP Concierge announced the official launch date of May 20, 2020, for the StandUp2Covid19 patient advocacy and safety campaign. The program was developed through collaboration with Michael Goodman, M.D. and other healthcare and technology partnerships. The initiative was developed by a senior management task force of Concierge Pharmacists, PharmDs and Pharmacy Students who wanted to help their fellow healthcare workers and patients.

The PharmD graduating class of 2020 has shown resilience far beyond their years as the first group of pharmacists to graduate during a pandemic. The need for their clinical expertise and passion for patient care to save lives has never been greater. The StandUp2Covid19 patient advocacy and safety campaign begins with outreach. Powered by CareSignal, the program delivers timely information and updates, as well as providing reliable resources.

The partnership with CareSignal allows RXVIP Concierge to deliver a scalable remote patient monitoring platform that improves payor and provider performance in value-based care by engaging and identifying rising-risk patients. Everyone in the RXVIP Concierge ecosystem can text message "RXVIP" to 67634 to engage in this program free of charge.

Users receive real-time alerts and prioritization when they respond to simple evidence-based questions via text messages and phone calls. The outreach element was designed to help raise awareness and create functionality. These benefits demonstrate that pharmacists are providers who can deliver care and show compassion and empathy for patients who are afflicted with chronic diseases.

RXVIP Concierge accomplishes this objective through collaboration with physicians to deliver advanced technology and remote patient monitoring solutions via telehealth platforms. These platforms help healthcare providers manage the health and wellness of the large population of Americans on Medicare who are in great need of care coordination.

"The mission of the company and vision of the program is to educate, inspire and hire members of the Class of 2020 and other licensed PharmD graduates to place them at the point of care during the pandemic and beyond," said Dr. Crystal Cruz, PharmD and ExVP/COO of RXVIP Concierge. She added, "The role of the pharmacist then becomes more meaningful because we can deliver value-based services for the patient while increasing the reimbursements and enhancing the quality measures for the provider. In addition, we have developed a new standard of patient engagement for the healthcare continuum through telemedicine. The StandUp2Covid19 campaign motivates me to do more for our profession and become a better healthcare provider."

"Today we are reaching out to physicians who are interested in joining us as we create a paradigm shift in the way pharmacists can practice as members of your care team. There has never been a time in history when the need for collaboration to save lives was more critical. We are working to heal from the horrific loss of life and massive disruption to the healthcare system," said Ken Sternfeld, Chief Pharmacist Officer for RXVIP Concierge. He added, "Now is the time to StandUp2Covid19 and bring the PharmD candidates from the class of 2020, 2021 and beyond to the forefront in this epic battle."

"The program created by RXVIP Concierge will help Physicians assess risks, identify declining and degenerative conditions, plus create an annual care plan complete with the personalized clinical tracts best suited to deliver optimum patient outcomes," Michael Goodman, MD said.

He added, "The increase in revenue is a component as well, but the focus has always been on patient outcomes. Implementing pharmacists in our practice as the medication experts also helps me address the issues patients face with prior authorizations and the high cost of their medications. This allows me to refine my dispensing regimens. The team at RXVIP Concierge has delivered these services to us with no out-of-pocket expenses, making them very valuable partners in my practice."

"As a student, I had the opportunity to take an APPE Rotation at RXVIP Concierge a few months back. Working in Dr. Goodman's office, I witnessed firsthand the way RXVIP Concierge offers a new way for us to practice at the height of our profession," said Yvete Kabarity, graduate of the St. John University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences class of 2020. She added, "The feeling of teamwork in patient care that occurs by working with the physician in their office creates something I did not know existed until I took the rotation as we only talk about these types of clinical relationships with doctors in school. After working with Ken, who is a St. John's alum and my personal mentor, I want to help develop the innovative remote APPEs so that more students like me can StandUp2Covid19 and get educated. We all can then enjoy the experience of learning how to become a Concierge PharmD Provider."

"Being a fellow St. John alum, preceptor and classmate of Ken, it is exciting and inspiring to see how RXVIP Concierge is providing solutions for pharmacists. I have seen how it is helping independent pharmacy owners find ways to fight the battle with PBMs and fight for needed reform in the pharmacy industry," said Howie Jacobson, owner of Rockville Centre Pharmacy.

He added, "The profession has never been stronger, with recent changes in the law allowing licensed pharmacists to order COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests that will help patients at a time that they truly need a trusted and respected care provider. I am happy to be an advocate for helping RXVIP Concierge in their efforts to StandUp2Covid19 as they become the first 'pharmacist benefit manager' in our profession. Their efforts will help us receive recognition as true healthcare providers so we can get paid for the professional services we deliver."

"From the first conversation I had with Ken four years ago when I asked him to host our new PGx For Pharmacist Podcast, he quickly stepped up to embrace the challenge. His passion for the pharmacy profession is infectious and this passion, combined with his voice as a podcaster, made his message of change go viral, in a good way. Watching him take RXVIP Concierge to an even higher level with the StandUp2Covid initiative is not surprising. And Pharmacy Podcast Nation is happy to support these efforts," said Todd Eury, Founder of The Pharmacy Podcast Network.

About RXVIP Concierge

RXVIP Concierge is a network of Pharmacists, PharmDs and Students of Pharmacy who are committed to enhancing their roles as healthcare providers. By working collaboratively with other healthcare providers, RXVIP is able to deliver a suite of value-based services at the point of care. These services increase reimbursements and enhance quality measures with the innovative PharmD Concierge program that is setting a new standard of patient engagement.

The program includes training for PharmDs, PharmD interns, physicians and their staff at no cost to those team members. RXVIP Concierge seamlessly integrates these offerings with zero out-of-pocket expenses for healthcare practitioners looking to add a trained PharmD to serve as their medication expert via telehealth or in the office. Visit www.rxvipconcierge.com to learn more.

About CareSignal

CareSignal is a scalable remote patient monitoring platform that improves payer and provider performance in value-based care by engaging and identifying rising-risk patients. Care teams receive real-time alerts enabling real-time prioritization and outreach. Patients respond to evidence-based questions via text messages or phone calls. CareSignal amplifies care teams, improving clinical outcomes and delivering financial returns for over two dozen conditions such as CHF, COPD, diabetes, depression, and more. For more information, visit caresignal.health. Those who wish to get COVID Companion free for their organization can visit covidcompanion.com.

