RXVIP Concierge, CareSignal and NeedyMeds Offer COVID-19 Resources to Provide Information, Support and Relief to Communities, Patients and Healthcare Providers

WESTBURY, N.Y., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RXVIP Concierge is partnering with CareSignal, a remote patient monitoring company, to provide accurate COVID-19 information and support to the community using three accessible text messaging platforms designed for patients and pharmacists. Additionally, NeedyMeds has created a new COVID-19 resource center, listing organizations that are offering help with healthcare costs and financial hardships for those impacted by the virus.

"Like millions of Americans, I myself want accurate and timely information on the COVID-19 virus so that I can deal with the feeling of isolation caused by the pandemic. I am also challenged with multiple chronic disease states that require medication management and care coordination," said Ken Sternfeld, Chief Pharmacist Officer of RXVIP Concierge. He added, "We all need companions and connections during these unsettling times. As a pharmacist who has always focused on patient engagement, this partnership with CareSignal aligns perfectly with my personal and professional values. NeedyMeds was our first partner when we started RXVIP, so we are pleased that they have joined us in this initiative to offer their great resources and support for patients. The creation of our new patient initiative, 'Stand Up To COVID19,' allows us to connect the next generation of PharmD providers with CareSignal's remote patient monitoring tool."

COVID Companion, COVID Connect and COVID Staff Support support thousands of patients and front-line clinical staff by leveraging credible resources and enabling users to effectively monitor their symptoms.

COVID Companion is a community-facing, text-message-based platform that shares information about local public health resources and recommendations from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

COVID Connect is a patient-facing, text-based platform that allows patients to self-monitor their symptoms at home. If their symptoms worsen, the tool automatically connects patients to the CDC's COVID-19 hotline.

COVID Staff Support is a provider-facing, text-based platform that makes it easy for healthcare workers to self-monitor symptoms of COVID-19, offers a resource for reporting burnout and gives healthcare providers access to mental health resources.

All three programs are available free of charge to United States healthcare organizations.

"Being asked to help PharmD 2020 candidates graduate now so they can take a leadership role in our StandUp2Covid19 campaign is a tremendous honor," stated the newly appointed RXVIP National Brand Ambassador Nabila Ismail.

"So much has changed since I entered the pharmacy profession just last year, but our purpose as pharmacists always is to help the patient," she added. "Now is the time for us to secure our position as true health care providers at a time that patients need us. My focus will be to raise awareness through community social engagement so the next generation can enter the profession at a time when their dedication to patient care and skill set will help save lives," Ismael concluded.

Those who wish to subscribe to COVID Companion can text "RXVIP" to 67634. COVID Companion is available in English and Spanish. The tool will ask basic questions of users in order to provide COVID-19 information that is specific to their needs. Users will receive:

CDC-recommended prevention tips and recommendations on what to do if they experience COVID-19 symptoms

Ways to connect with public health resources in their local area

Users over the age of 60 and those who have chronic diseases are directed to the CDC information specifically directed at high-risk populations

"CareSignal has deep respect for the vital clinical services that pharmacists provide. We applaud and support the mission of RXVIP Concierge to recognize the support these vital members of the healthcare community," said Jason Roche, Director of Marketing at CareSignal.

The three COVID-19 programs are the result of RXVIP and CareSignal's commitment to using automated text messaging to improve patient self-management of chronic conditions. This allows care managers to deliver proactive care that increases medication adherence and improves health outcomes.

"Unemployment, loss of insurance, and financial hardships are affecting thousands of people in this country. We have information in our COVID-19 Resource Center on over 150 programs designed to help these people," said Rich Sagall, MD, President of NeedyMeds.

Recognizing the devastating effect the COVID-19 pandemic has made on many people, NeedyMeds, a national non-profit organization that connects patients to programs offering assistance with healthcare cost, created a new COVID-19 resource center. This comprehensive tool lists organizations that are offering relief from healthcare costs and financial hardships arising from COVID-19.

To learn more about COVID Companion, COVID Connect and COVID Staff Support, visit caresignal.health/covid/rxvip-concierge.

About RXVIP Concierge

RXVIP Concierge is a network of Pharmacists, PharmDs and Students of Pharmacy who are committed to enhancing their roles as healthcare providers. By working collaboratively with other healthcare providers, RXVIP is able to deliver a suite of value-based services. These services increase reimbursements and enhance quality measures with the innovative PharmD Concierge program. Setting a new standard of patient engagement, the program includes training for PharmDs, PharmD interns, physicians and their staff at no cost to those team members. RXVIP Concierge seamlessly integrates these offerings with zero out-of-pocket expenses for healthcare practitioners looking to add a trained PharmD to serve as their medication expert and peer professional. Visit www.rxvipconcierge.com to learn more.

About CareSignal

CareSignal is a scalable remote patient monitoring platform that improves payer and provider performance in value-based care by engaging and identifying rising-risk patients. Care teams receive real-time alerts enabling real-time prioritization and outreach. Patients respond to evidence-based questions via text messages or phone calls. CareSignal amplifies care teams, improving clinical outcomes and delivering financial returns for over two dozen conditions such as CHF, COPD, diabetes, depression, and more. For more information, visit caresignal.health. Those who wish to get COVID Companion free for their organization can visit covidcompanion.com.

About NeedyMeds

NeedyMeds, a national nonprofit, is a comprehensive and reliable source of information on assistance programs available for people experiencing difficulty paying for their medications or healthcare. The website is visited by 10,000 to 16,000 people every workday. The information on the website is always free, easy to access and updated on a regular basis. Unlike similar websites, NeedyMeds requires no registration and gathers no identifiable information on website visitors. Visit needymeds.org to learn more.

