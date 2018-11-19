Ryan Acquires Economics Partners and Expands International Tax Services

"We are experiencing a growing global demand for transfer pricing and valuation services, which is being driven by an ever-increasing scrutiny on intercompany transactions in most jurisdictions throughout the world," said G. Brint Ryan, chairman and CEO of Ryan . "Our International Tax practice is in a stronger position now to provide our clients with an integrated suite of global tax services. Economics Partners' expertise in transfer pricing is unequalled in the industry. Its sterling reputation is widely recognized by multinational corporations for providing expertise in navigating complex, multijurisdictional international tax issues. Our integration will deliver immediate value to our clients around the world and help drive Ryan's global growth and market share."

Economics Partners is one of the most reputable and respected transfer pricing firms in the tax industry. Its team of experts is made of Ph.D. economists; specialists with advanced degrees in economics, mathematics, finance, and accounting; and former investment bankers and partners from the "Big Four" accounting firms. Based in Denver, Economics Partners also has offices in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Washington, D.C.

The acquisition immediately enhances Ryan's International Tax practice capabilities and bolsters global growth with Economics Partners' proven suite of transfer pricing services, numerous long-term international client relationships, and highly seasoned team of service delivery professionals.

"Ryan's reputation as the market growth leader in global tax, and the complementary transfer pricing services we add to support its strategy, made this a very attractive partnership for our firm," said Timothy Reichert, chief executive officer of Economics Partners. "We are excited to join forces with Ryan and look forward to delivering higher levels of value for our newly combined group of multinational clients."

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

Media Contact

Patty Sullivan

Director, Communications

Ryan

469.399.4721

patty.sullivan@ryan.com

SOURCE Ryan

Related Links

http://www.ryan.com

