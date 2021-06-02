Ryan Armock Joins Thrivent Advisor Network as Director of Operations

MINNEAPOLIS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent Advisor Network, the platform for independent purpose-driven advisors looking to deliver fiduciary advice as members of a community with shared values, proudly announces the hiring of Ryan Armock to fill the newly-created role of Director of Operations.

As Thrivent Advisor Network has continued to grow, the platform has cultivated a mix of professionals from within Thrivent, and others who have honed their skills elsewhere in the industry, bringing different levels of credibility and technical expertise to the team. As Director of Operations, Ryan will spearhead the operations team, promote team communication across Thrivent Advisor Network leadership and support RIA teams during their transition and growth journey.

"Ryan brings operations experience and problem-solving ability to Thrivent Advisor Network that will be invaluable in fostering our further growth. He's also a leader with a strong personality, great interpersonal skills and an infectious can-do attitude," said Luke Winskowski, Senior Vice President, Advice & Wealth Management at Thrivent.

"He started his career as an advisor and understands what that's like on a very visceral level. Ryan also spent a major part of his career in the independent broker dealer world, which perfectly positions him to relate to the hybrid advisor trying to serve clients holistically using a combination of brokerage, insurance, and advisory solutions."

"The chance to be part of this organization and to apply my experience to the independent advisors on the Thrivent Advisor Network platform was truly an opportunity that spoke to me," said Ryan Armock, Director of Operations at Thrivent Advisor Network. "I've worked with a number of organizations that have built RIA solutions from the ground-up and look forward to harnessing that knowledge and experience for the benefit of the platform's advisors. I'm excited to be a part of building a strong community that has tremendous potential to further advance the advice profession and do a lot of good for a lot of people."

Although Ryan Armock began in financial services as a registered rep with AXA Advisors, the bulk of his career has been spent working with advisors on the independent broker dealer side. Most recently, he was Chief Operations Officer at Private Client Services (PCS), an RIA friendly broker dealer with over 400 advisors and more than 140 offices across the country. Prior to that, Armock was Vice President, Products and Services responsible for trading, brokerage operations, advisory operations, and product support/maintenance for SII Investments and Investment Centers of America. He was with those firms from 2001 through 2018 when parent company National Planning Holdings sold its broker dealer operations to LPL Financial.

"Thrivent conducted a national search to recruit the best person to fill this important role in Thrivent Advisor Network's continued development and it turned out that he was right in our own backyard and lives only 10 minutes away from our Appleton location," Winskowski concluded. "It was serendipitous that the ideal candidate was someone who had grown up around Thrivent and was already quite familiar with the company and its core values."

