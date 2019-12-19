Ryan Companies Plans Multi-Use Tower In Downtown Austin

Ryan Companies will develop and build the 770' project, which will be the second largest office, multi-use tower currently planned in the CBD. Comprised of 60 floors, the top floor will include a 3,000 square feet amenity clubhouse. The lower clubhouse levels will include a pool deck, indoor/outdoor fitness, gathering and meeting spaces, listening room, media room, pet park and locker-room facilities.

"Partnering with BBVA on the significant redevelopment of a unique downtown Austin corner is very exciting to the Ryan team. The mixed-use product that keeps the BBVA bank presence intact meets an important live, work, play need for downtown," said Hunter Barrier, President Ryan Companies, South Central.

Levels 20-60 will be home to approximately 363 units of residential, comprised of 75% studio and one-bedroom apartments and the remaining 25% are proposed two and three bedrooms. Levels 18-19 will feature a fitness and pool amenity area and levels 12-17 will be comprised of 120,000 square feet of class A office space. The remaining levels will be dedicated to parking and retail with a large percentage of the ground floor dedicated to a uniquely-designed BBVA lobby that reflects the company's focus on digital transformation in banking.

"BBVA's mission of creating opportunities and its commitment to the places it calls home are epitomized in this project," said BBVA USA Austin CEO Jon Rebello. "Austin, with its innovative business and economic landscape, is a key market for the bank. Our involvement in this landmark project will enhance our ability to serve our Austin clients. With BBVA's global model that emphasizes groundbreaking financial services capabilities, our new operations will weave perfectly with Austin's unique character."

BBVA currently conducts business operations on the site and expects to continue operations in a new 4,000 square feet space upon completion of the project.

"The opportunity to significantly shape the skyline of Austin is a privilege afforded to very few projects. Page is thrilled to be a part of this monumental project which elegantly combines a diversity of uses on an exceptionally tight site. This manner of smart, dense and ambitious development will serve as a template for future projects downtown," said Talmadge Smith, Design Principal at Page.

The project will total 530,371 square feet. The architect on the project will be Page and civil design will be conducted by Kimley-Horn. CBRE was the advisor to BBVA on this project. Ryan Companies expects to bring their plans in front of the city council in mid-to-late December.

About Ryan Companies US, Inc.

Founded in 1938, Ryan Companies offers comprehensive commercial real estate services as a national developer, architect, capital investment consultant, builder and real estate manager with a focus on bringing lasting value to its customers and the communities in which it works. Ryan market depth includes retail, industrial, healthcare and senior living. Ryan development and corporate build-to-suit work spans a wide range of product types including office, mixed-use, hospitality, multifamily housing and mission critical facilities. Ryan has nearly 1,300 employees in 16 offices and has completed projects in 39 states. For more information, visit ryancompanies.com.

About Page Southerland Page, Inc.

With roots extending back to 1898, Page provides architecture, interiors, planning, consulting and engineering services throughout the United States and around the world. The firm's diverse, international portfolio encompasses the healthcare, academic, aviation, government and science and technology sectors, as well as civic, corporate and urban housing projects. Page Southerland Page, Inc. more than 650 employees across offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Dubai, Houston, Mexico City, Phoenix, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Learn more about the firm at pagethink.com.

About BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 44 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

Ryan Companies US, Inc.

