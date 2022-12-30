Ryan International Group of Institutions wins at the 10th edition of Global Brands Awards, solidifying its position as a premier school on the global stage

Ryan International Group of Institutions won the 'Most Innovative K-12 Education Brand' in India for 2022. The felicitation ceremony was held on the 10th of December at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria, Dubai.

LONDON, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award recognises brands across the globe achieving excellence. Global Brands Magazine covers various sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. Ryan International stayed ahead of the curve and made a global impact, earning them this prestigious award.

Commenting on Ryan International winning the awards, Jay Reddy (Director) of Global Brands Magazine, said, "Congratulations to Ryan International School on winning this award! This accolade is a testament to the school's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in education. The award recognises Ryan International School as a leader in the K-12 education sector and demonstrates its dedication to constantly finding new and better ways to educate and inspire its students."

About Ryan International

Ryan International Group of Institutions is India's leading K-12 chain of schools. We're a group of schools dedicated to encouraging students to be themselves and explore beyond boundaries. We teach your children to think, explore, and learn with joy.

Ryan International Group has established friendship institutions across the globe with the mission of taking its quality of education international. Altogether, we have 135 institutions spread across India and abroad.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands' across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

