Ryan Named Among U.S. Fastest Growing Firms for Fourth Straight Year by Consulting

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named to Consulting magazine's list of the U.S. Fastest Growing Firms. This is the fourth consecutive year the Firm has earned this distinction by the publication.

Every year, Consulting magazine releases its annual ranking of premier growth companies in recognition of their outstanding financial performance and profiles the key success factors that make these select organizations the future of the professional services industry.

"With this type of growth, there's absolutely no doubt these 65 consulting firms are shaking up the industry from the bottom up and are the profession's fastest growing firms for 2018," said Joseph Kornik, publisher & editor-in-chief of Consulting magazine. "This recognition and award—Consulting's Fastest Growing Firms—shines a light on these firms because they are the future of consulting."

To determine the rankings, Consulting magazine evaluated the revenue growth of each company over a three-year period from 2014 to 2017.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest growing firms in the consulting industry. It validates the relentless commitment of our employees in executing our strategic growth plan," said G. Brint Ryan, chairman and CEO of Ryan. "Their hard work is paving the path to Ryan's industry leadership and building our global brand in tax services."

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

