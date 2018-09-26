Ryan Principal Jason DeCuir appointed to the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana Constitutional Advisory Council

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced that Jason DeCuir, a principal in the Firm's Advocacy practice, has been appointed to serve on the Public Affairs Research Council (PAR) of Louisiana Constitutional Advisory Council. PAR is an independent voice that offers solutions to critical public issues in Louisiana through accurate, objective research and focusing public attention on those solutions. The Advisory Council, which consists of Louisiana-based thought leaders with backgrounds in law, policy, state finances, economic development, and related issues, is launching a project to provide leadership and guidance in drafting a new Louisiana State Constitution.

"Jason DeCuir is a prominent tax policy professional with a solid record of driving significant reform and helping businesses navigate a complicated legislative system," said G. Brint Ryan, chairman and CEO of Ryan. "We are proud that Jason has been chosen to play an important advisory role reviewing and recommending Louisiana constitutional draft documents."

DeCuir is based in Ryan's Baton Rouge, Louisiana office and specializes in developing public affairs strategies to resolve state tax policy issues and provide state tax legislative, regulatory, and advocacy services and analysis to clients in a variety of industries throughout the country. Prior to joining Ryan, DeCuir served as Chief of Staff, Assistant Secretary and Executive Counsel for the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR). In 2013, DeCuir was tasked by the Governor to help spearhead his tax reform efforts. In this role, he was instrumental in reforming the structure for tax appeals in the state of Louisiana, increasing the state's COST scorecard from a "D-" to a "B." In addition to his experience in the public sector, DeCuir has worked in the private sector as a tax attorney with several law firms and was the founder of a consulting firm that advised corporations on governmental matters.

