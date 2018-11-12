Ryan Ranks Among Top 20 of Dallas Business Journal's 2018 Top 150 Private Companies

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has again made the Dallas Business Journal's 2018 Top 150 Private Companies list. Jumping to number 18 from 31 in 2017, this position marks the Firm's highest placement since 2013. This ranking also marks the fifth year out of the past six that Ryan has made the list.

To qualify, companies must be headquartered in North Texas and be privately owned. Submissions were evaluated based upon each company's revenue from the 2017 fiscal year. In 2017, Ryan recorded revenue of $498 million, an increase of $22 million from 2016.

"We are very pleased to see continued, solid growth year over year," said G. Brint Ryan, chairman and CEO of Ryan. "This is a testament to the confidence and trust our clients have placed in Ryan and our exceptional tax experts. I truly appreciate the dedication of all our associates and clients who have made this happen. This recognition belongs to them. They truly make Ryan's success possible."

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

