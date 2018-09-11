Ryan recognized as one of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been selected as one of the 2018 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America for the fourth consecutive year. This award program is sponsored by Achievers, an industry leader in employee recognition solutions, and honors the top companies in North America that demonstrate superior leadership and innovation in workplace engagement.

The organizations selected as the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America were evaluated based on the Eight Elements of Employee Engagement™: Communication, Leadership, Culture, Rewards and Recognition, Professional and Personal Growth, Accountability and Performance, Vision and Values, and Corporate Social Responsibility. The panel of judges included various academics and thought leaders on employee engagement and included representation from organizations such as the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), HR Technology Conference, and HRO Today.

"The companies we honor as the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ have made the employee experience, engagement, and recognition the highest priority. They understand how critical employee engagement is to company performance, and what a competitive advantage it provides," said Aris Zakinthinos, Achievers general manager. "The companies on this list serve as role models for other businesses by creating an engagement strategy that cultivates a high-performing workplace."

"Our commitment to recognizing and rewarding employee performance improves talent retention and directly contributes to higher levels of client service and results," said G. Brint Ryan, chairman and CEO of Ryan. "We are honored to receive this prestigious designation and proud to have our employee-centric business strategy independently validated."

About Achievers

The Achievers Employee Engagement Platform combines an award-winning employee recognition and rewards solution with an active listening interface to accelerate employee engagement. Designed for today's workplace, Achievers' innovative cloud-based platform can increase and align employee engagement to business objectives and success. It empowers employees to recognize and reward each other in real time and aligns employees with company values and goals. Achievers connects with employees directly. It's an always-on, open channel to hear and understand what matters to the individual, and then it closes the loop, delivering bite-sized, personalized actions for both employees and managers, so everyone is empowered to impact engagement right away. The Achievers platform inspires employee loyalty, engagement, and performance. To learn more about Achievers, visit www.achievers.com. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

