Ryan Seacrest Kicks Off 2021 With New Fitness Venture CLMBR

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLMBR , a leader in connected fitness technology, today announced Ryan Seacrest joined its A-List investor team to support the continued launch of CLMBR Connected and CLMBR Pure . The news follows CLMBR's successful Indiegogo launch campaign, having reached $1,316,229 in sales, beating out initial efforts from at-home fitness competitors such as Peloton and Hydrow in the process.

"The biggest key to having the physical endurance and stamina to make it through my work schedule is exercise," said Ryan Seacrest. "What I love most about CLMBR is that I can burn a lot of calories in a short amount of time, so I don't need to jump from machine to machine to get a full-body workout. It's a great way to workout at home, and I'm excited to help the CLMBR team bring this product to the world."

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative vertical climbing machine perfect for fitness novices or hardcore enthusiasts starting a new workout regime this year. CLMBR Connected is the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. The machine also features an integrated audio system to enhance the experience and a state-of-the-art companion app. CLMBR works for anyone entering the "New Year, New You" phenomena regardless of their fitness level, with options to incorporate yoga, Pilates, and strength training in addition to climbing exercises.

"We designed CLMBR for someone just like Ryan – someone looking for a highly efficient, full-body workout, but who also doesn't have the time to spend hours in the gym every day," said Avrum Elmakis, Co-Founder and CEO of CLMBR. "We're excited to have Ryan join our team to help us introduce CLMBR and bring the vertical climbing fitness modality to consumers everywhere. The hardest working man in show business now has the only fitness machine built to keep up with his on-the-go lifestyle."

Ryan Seacrest joins the CLMBR investment team alongside Jay-Z, Novak Djokovic, Pitbull, venture capital and private equity firm KBW-Ventures, exercise physiologist and CEO and Founder of 22 Days Nutrition, Marco Borges, and co-Founder and former CEO of YouTube, Chad Hurley.

For more information and to learn how to pre-order CLMBR, please visit https://get.clmbr.com/

ABOUT CLMBR:

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative vertical climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR's patent-pending design has a high-quality build, a low level of required maintenance, and is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user's experience, including climbed vertical feet and the workout targets they have reached. The integrated audio on CLMBR Connected can fill any space, making it feel just like an in-studio climbing class. Unlike traditional climbing machines, CLMBR reaches for new heights and is ideal for any modern user. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability. To pre-order and learn more, please visit https://get.clmbr.com/.

SOURCE CLMBR

Related Links

https://get.clmbr.com

