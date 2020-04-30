Ryan Skinner Kicks Off "Thank You Thursdays" To Support Frontline Workers And Community Members In Boston

WOBURN, Mass., April. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Skinner , president of Summit Financial Partners Inc., is launching a "Thank You Thursdays" initiative to support Boston-area COVID-19 first responders and frontline workers by completing an act of kindness every Thursday.

According to The Greater Boston Food Bank, COVID-19 has created the highest demand for services that the organization has seen in its 40-year history. As the greater Boston area battles the crippling effects of the pandemic, such as unemployment and food shortages, countless local heroes including doctors, nurses, police officers, food delivery workers, store clerks and volunteers are dedicated to keeping the community safe, operational and well-cared for.

In an effort to give back to frontline workers, Skinner kicked off the first "Thank You Thursday" on April 16th by having lunch from Antonio's Cucina Italiano delivered to nurses and staff at Massachusetts General Hospital. He continued to show his appreciation for these community members by delivering lunch from Giovanni's Roast Beef Pizza and Seafood to the Woburn Police Department on April 23rd.

Skinner, a survivor of drug addiction, regularly speaks to high school students and inmates enrolled in a drug program at the Middlesex House of Corrections. He aims to start a larger "Thank You Thursday" movement in the Boston area and hopes to encourage others to take time on Thursdays to support their everyday heroes.

"The goal of 'Thank You Thursdays' is for the Boston area to get out there and display their gratitude for the frontline workers," Skinner said. "This weekly initiative is a great way for our community to safely rally together and show our appreciation for those who are doing everything they can to keep us healthy and safe."

About Ryan Skinner: Ryan Skinner is living proof that survival from a dark, downward spiral is possible. Once an addict in his mid-twenties, he was given a second chance at life, and he took full advantage. Today this passionate businessman speaks about recovery in high school drug awareness initiatives, has guest lectured at The Heroin Education Awareness Task Force Program and hosts an addiction recovery group. Learn more at ryantakingstock.com/ryansstory.

