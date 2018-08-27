Ryan Tedder, Sarah McLachlan, and Arkells' Max Kerman Confirmed as Initial Celebrity Mentors for Season 2 of CTV's THE LAUNCH

Québec Superstar Marie-Mai Joins THE LAUNCH as New Permanent Mentor, Along With New Host Liz Trinnear

– Legendary music mogul Scott Borchetta returns to the expert panel as production begins Sept. 26 –

– Tickets to attend live studio audience tapings of THE LAUNCH now available –

– Season 2 to feature limited commercial time with custom advertising opportunities –

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Days before production kicks off on the highly anticipated second season of its hit original series THE LAUNCH, CTV announced today the first wave of celebrity mentors on deck to guide this season's round of hand-picked emerging artists vying for an opportunity to create a new hit single. Recording superstar Ryan Tedder, the creative force behind THE LAUNCH Season 1 certified platinum hit single "Ain't Easy", returns to the series in a dual role as celebrity mentor and producer, along with Grammy® Award-winning singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan and Max Kerman, the 4x JUNO-Award winning frontman for Hamilton rock band Arkells.

THE LAUNCH also announced today that Québec pop icon Marie-Mai (STAR ACADÉMIE, LA VOIX) joins the series' as a permanent mentor on the weekly celebrity panel alongside music industry powerhouse Scott Borchetta. In addition, fan favourite entertainment reporter Liz Trinnear (ETALK) joins the show in a new hosting role. THE LAUNCH begins production on its second season Sept. 26 in Toronto. Audience tickets are now available; see details below.

"Marie-Mai is an amazing artist and performer, and her vast industry know-how will provide a powerful counterpoint to Scott's expertise, bringing a new and engaging dynamic for both artists and viewers," said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. "We also welcome the superb energy that Liz brings as a host as she guides the performers and the audience through the emotional journey of launching new artists and new songs each week."

"I'm truly so excited to kick off Season 2 of THE LAUNCH! We have great artistic talent from all across Canada, a new permanent second-seat mentor with the amazingly talented Marie-Mai, and we've landed the host with the absolute most, Liz Trinnear," said Scott Borchetta, Founder/President/CEO of the Big Machine Label Group and co-creator and Executive Producer of THE LAUNCH. "Ryan (Tedder) is coming back and is so fired up about producing another LAUNCH winner, Sarah McLachlan will be amazing to work with as will my new friend Max Kerman… LET'S. ROCK. THE. LAUNCH. S2!"

