Ryan's Hyderabad Office Named to India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces List for Second Consecutive Year

"The dedication and commitment of our India associates to delivering superior client service and results is a key driver of our success and building a strong culture," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "I sincerely appreciate their instrumental role in our growth strategy and personally thank them for their contributions to this prestigious recognition."

Ryan's commitment to attracting, developing, and retaining world-class professionals at all levels is central to the Firm's growth and market leadership position in the industry. The Firm offers an innovative, flexible work environment called myRyan, which measures work performance based on results achieved, as opposed to hours worked. Ryan has dramatically improved employee retention and satisfaction, while sustaining revenue growth, profitability, and the highest client satisfaction ratings in Firm history.

Ryan's India operation has more than 425 associates based in the Firm's Hyderabad location.

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides a comprehensive range of state, local, federal, and international tax advisory and consulting services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including audit defense, tax recovery, credits and incentives, tax process improvement and automation, tax appeals, tax compliance, and strategic planning. Ryan is a six-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multi-disciplinary team of more than 2,200 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

