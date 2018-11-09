RYB Education, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB" or the "Company") (NYSE: RYB), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Third Quarter 2018 Operational and Financial Summary
- Number of students enrolled at RYB directly operated kindergartens was 23,010 as of September 30, 2018 as compared to 21,413 as of September 30, 2017.
- Net revenues decreased by 5.7% to $35.3 million, compared with $37.4 million for the third quarter of 2017.
- Gross profit was $1.2 million, compared with $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2017.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the third quarter of 2018 was $4.3 million, compared with net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB of $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders[1] of RYB for the third quarter of 2018 was $1.9 million, compared with adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2017.
- Cash generated from operating activities was $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to $19.3 million for the third quarter of 2017.
First Nine Months of 2018 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were $111.5 million, compared with $101.7 million for the first nine months of 2017.
- Gross profit was $17.7 million, compared with $22.0 million for the first nine months of 2017.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first nine months of 2018 was $2.3 million, compared with net income of $6.9 million for the same period last year. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first nine months of 2018 was $4.1 million, compared with $9.3 million for the first nine months of 2017.
- Cash generated from operating activities was $9.4 million for the nine months of 2018, compared with $40.1 million for the first nine months of 2017.
"The third quarter saw a slight decrease in our total revenue as the cessation of our kindergarten franchise program and the temporary pause of our play-and-learn franchise expansion in the first half of this year continued to affect our performance. In addition, a smaller kindergarten applicant population due to a lower birth rate in 2015 also contributed to lower-than-expected quarterly kindergarten student enrollment," said Ms. Yanlai Shi, Co-founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer of RYB. "However, the number of enrolled students at our directly operated kindergartens continue to increase subsequent to the end of the third quarter and our play-and-learn program has also gained healthy momentum as we continue to focus on delivering quality education and services to our students and franchisees. Additionally, with over 70 new centers enrolled, or nearly enrolled, in our play-and-learn offering since July, we believe that we are well-positioned for growth in our non-kindergarten business segments in 2019."
"Importantly, we fully support the recently issued "Opinions of the CPC central committee and the State Council on further reforming the orderly development of kindergarten education ("Opinion")." We will proactively work with the government agencies tasked with regulating kindergartens to assess the impact of the Opinion on our current kindergarten operation and make adjustments if needed. As a well-diversified, full-service early childhood education services provider, and as a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to providing individualized age-appropriate high quality education to nurture and inspire each child to realize his or her full potential. We firmly believe in the value of our differentiated, high-quality early childhood education services and the familial and societal benefits they bring." Ms. Shi concluded.
Ms. Ping Wei, Chief Financial Officer of RYB, added, "In the third quarter, some of our kindergartens experienced operating losses, as lower-than-expected enrollments and conservative pricing strategy affected our revenue growth, and the higher costs and expenses associated with increases in teachers' and staff compensation also affected our margin. Our total revenues for the quarter were also impacted by the implementation of the new GAAP revenue recognition requirements ASC606 for initial franchise fees as well as the impact of pausing of the kindergarten franchise program and the temporary pause of play-and-learn franchises for the first half of this year. In addition, the third quarter is a seasonally low revenue and profitability quarter, especially for directly operated kindergartens, as many students take time off in the summer."
"Looking forward, we will continue to focus on our educational quality by investing in our teachers, educational content and innovations. We will also continue to prioritize the security and safety of our children and our facilities. Furthermore, in response to the CPC's mandate to increase the affordability and accessibility of quality kindergarten education, we may see more of our kindergarten facilities offering inclusive kindergarten services in the future. All these may affect our revenue growth and margins for the short term. We remain fully committed to providing high-quality education programs and social value to our students and their families and maintain our steadfast focus on providing sustained value for our shareholders," Ms. Wei remarked.
Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the third quarter of 2018 decreased by 5.7% to $35.3 million, from $37.4 million for the same quarter of 2017.
Service revenues for the third quarter of 2018 decreased by 2.2% to $31.2 million, from $31.9 million for the same quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased franchise services revenue as the pausing of the kindergarten franchise program, temporary pause of play-and-learn franchise expansion during the first half of this year as well as lower revenue generated from existing franchisees as a one-off fee reduction at the beginning of this year all affected revenue generated in the quarter. The decrease was partially offset by the increase in kindergarten revenue as the number of facilities in operation and number of students enrolled all increased from same period last year.
Product revenues for the third quarter of 2018 decreased by 25.9% to $4.1 million, from $5.5 million for the same quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the amount of merchandise sold through the Company's franchise network as the Company paused franchise expansion for the first half of this year.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2018 was $34.0 million, a 19.9% increase from $28.4 million for the same quarter of 2017. Cost of revenues for services for the third quarter of 2018 was $31.9 million, compared with $25.3 million for the same quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in staff compensation at the Company's directly operated kindergartens and higher operating cost, such as rental and material consumption as the Company continued to moderately expand its kindergarten facilities network. Cost of products revenues for the third quarter of 2018 was $2.2 million, compared with $3.1 million for the same quarter of 2017. The reduction was in line with the decrease in revenue.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2018 decreased by 86.4% to $1.2 million, compared with $9.0 million for the same quarter of 2017. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to the losses generated with the Company's directly operated kindergartens due to higher costs and expenses incurred and lower margin generated from franchise operation.
Gross margin for the third quarter of 2018 was 3.5%, compared with 24.1% for the same quarter last year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the decreased franchise fee revenue and the increase in staff compensation and operating costs at the directly operated kindergartens.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were $6.5 million, comparable with $6.3 million for the same quarter of 2017. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses were $4.9 million, an increase of 19.2% from $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2017.
Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were $0.8 million, compared with $0.5 million for the same quarter of 2017.
General and administrative ("G&A") expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were $5.6 million, comparable with $5.7 million for the same quarter of 2017. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, G&A expenses were $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2018, a 12.8% increase from $3.6 million for the same quarter of 2017. The increase in G&A expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to higher payroll expenses and additional expenses incurred in professional service fees. The share-based compensation expenses included in G&A expenses were $1.5 million for the quarter.
Operating Income/loss
Operating loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $5.3 million, compared with $2.8 million operating income for the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating loss[2] was $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with $4.9 million adjusted operating income for the same quarter of 2017.
Net Income/loss
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the third quarter of 2018 was $4.3 million, compared with net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB of $1.6 million for the same quarter of 2017. Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB, which excludes the impact of $1.6 million of share-based compensation expense and $0.8 million accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests for the third quarter of 2018, was $1.9 million, compared with adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB of $3.8 million for the same quarter of 2017.
Basic and diluted net losses per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the third quarter of 2018 were both $0.15, compared with basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB of $0.07 and $0.06, respectively, for the same quarter of 2017. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
Adjusted basic and diluted net losses per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[3] of RYB for the third quarter of 2018 were both $0.06, compared with adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB of $0.16 and $0.15, respectively, for the same quarter of 2017.
EBITDA[4] for the third quarter of 2018 was a loss of $2.0 million, compared with an income of $4.5 million for the same period of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA[5] for the third quarter of 2018 was a loss of $0.4 million, compared with an income of $6.7 million for the same quarter of 2017.
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2018, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents and term deposits of $137.6 million, compared with $158.7 million as of December 31, 2017. The decrease in cash balance was primarily driven by acquisition payments of $15.3 million, capital expenditures of $9.7 million; partially offset by $9.4 million of operational cash flow generated for the first nine months of 2018.
Operating Cash Flow
Cash generated from operating activities were $14.7 million during the third quarter of 2018, compared with $19.3 million from operating activities during the third quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased cash earnings in the quarter.
First Nine Months of 2018 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the first nine months of 2018 were $111.5 million, compared with $101.7 million for the first nine months of 2017.
Services revenues for the first nine months of 2018 were $100.8 million, compared with $88.1 million for the same period last year. The increase was mainly contributed by the increase in kindergarten revenue as the number of facilities in operation and number of students enrolled both increased from the same period last year. Franchise services revenue also contributed to the increase due to the recognition of initial franchise fee revenue over the service period as the Company adopted Topic 606 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (ASC 606) applying the modified retrospective method to franchise contracts not completed as of January 1, 2018. This increase was partially offset by reduced revenue due to the pausing of the kindergarten franchise program, temporary pause of play-and-learn franchise expansion during the first half of this year as well as lower revenue generated from existing franchisees as a one-off fee reduction at the beginning of this year continued.
Products revenues for the first nine months of 2018 were $10.7 million, compared with $13.6 million for the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the amount of merchandise sold through the Company's franchise network.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues for the first nine months of 2018 was $93.8 million, compared with $79.7 million for the first nine months of 2017. Cost of services revenues for the first nine months of 2018 was $88.0 million, compared with $72.2 million for the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in staff compensation at the Company's directly operated kindergartens and higher operating cost, such as rental and material consumption as the Company continued to moderately expand its kindergarten facilities network. Cost of products revenues for the first nine months of 2018 was $5.8 million, compared with $7.5 million for the same period last year. The reduction was in line with the decrease in product revenue.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit for the first nine months of 2018 was $17.7 million, compared with $22.0 million for the first nine months of 2017.
Gross margin for the first nine months of 2018 was 15.9%, compared with 21.7% for the same period last year.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the first nine months of 2018 were $20.6 million, compared with $12.6 million for the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses were $15.2 million.
Selling expenses were $1.5 million for the first nine months of 2018, compared with $1.2 million for the same period last year.
G&A expenses for the first nine months of 2018 were $19.1 million, compared with $11.3 million for the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, G&A expenses were $13.7 million for the first nine months of 2018, a 51.4% increase from $9.1 million for the same quarter of 2017. The increase in G&A expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to higher payroll expenses and additional expenses incurred in professional service fees.
Operating Income/loss
Operating loss for the first nine months of 2018 was $2.9 million, compared with operating income of $9.5 million for the same period last year. Adjusted operating income for the first nine months of 2018 was $2.6 million, compared with $11.8 million for the same period last year.
Net Income/loss
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first nine months of 2018 was $2.3 million, compared with $6.9 million for the same period last year. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses and assertion of redeemable non-controlling interests, for the first nine months of 2018 was $4.1 million, compared with $9.3 million for the same period last year.
Basic and diluted net losses per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first nine months of 2018 were both $0.08, compared with basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB of $0.30 and $0.28, respectively, for the same period last year. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first nine months of 2018 were $0.14 and $0.13, respectively, compared with adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB of $0.40 and $0.37, respectively, for the same period last year.
EBITDA for the first nine months of 2018 was $5.3 million, compared with $14.2 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2018 was $10.8 million, compared with $16.5 million for the same period last year.
Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company's management currently expects:
- Net revenues to be between $39.8 million and $43.8 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 1.8% to 12.0%.
For the full year of 2018, the Company's management currently expects:
- Net revenues to be between $151 million and $155 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 7.2% to 10.1%.
The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.
About RYB Education, Inc.
Founded on the core values of ''Care'' and ''Responsibility,'' "Inspire" and "Innovate," RYB Education, Inc. is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide high-quality, individualized and age-appropriate care and education to nurture and inspire each child for his or her betterment in life. During its two decades of operating history, the Company has built "RYB" into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China's early childhood education industry. RYB's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at kindergartens and play-and-learn centers, as well as at-home educational products and services.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.
EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expenses, and income tax expenses; adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expenses, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses; adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests; and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders are defined as basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests.
We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in income from operations and net income. We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical Adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's brand recognition and market reputation; student enrollment in the Company's teaching facilities; the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's early childhood education market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese early childhood education market; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
[1] Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" included elsewhere in this earnings release.
[2] Adjusted operating loss is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[3] Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[4] EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization and income tax expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" included elsewhere in this earnings release.
[5] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expenses, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" included elsewhere in this earnings release.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
82,468
158,691
Term deposits
55,146
-
Accounts receivable, net
1,162
901
Inventories
5,009
3,549
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
14,125
9,541
Amounts due from related parties
36
126
Total current assets
157,946
172,808
Non-current assets
Restricted Cash
771
543
Property and equipment, net
46,039
40,163
Acquired intangible assets
4,766
-
Goodwill
26,369
428
Long-term investment
164
256
Deferred tax assets
15,373
12,430
Loan receivables
1,165
-
Other non-current assets
4,499
3,110
Available-for-sale security
437
-
Total non-current assets
99,583
56,930
Total assets
257,529
229,738
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Prepayments from customers, current
7,653
11,968
Accrued expenses and other current
63,348
51,854
Income taxes payable(including income taxes
9,785
10,534
Deferred revenue, current portion(including
44,289
22,666
Total current liabilities
125,075
97,022
Non-current liabilities
Prepayments from customers, non-current
3,956
8,542
Deferred revenue, non-current portion (including
7,045
10,396
Deferred income taxes liabilities(including
1,178
-
Other non-current liabilities (including other
8,166
8,484
Total non-current liabilities
20,345
27,422
Total liabilities
145,420
124,444
Mezzanine equity
Redeemable non-controlling interests
1,672
-
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares
29
29
Additional paid-in capital
134,426
129,134
Statutory reserve
2,678
2,678
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(316)
783
Accumulated deficits
(30,300)
(28,879)
Total RYB Education, Inc. shareholders'
equity
106,517
103,745
Non-controlling interests
3,920
1,549
Total equity
110,437
105,294
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and total
257,529
229,738
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended September
Nine Months Ended September
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net revenues:
Services
31,151
31,865
100,753
88,114
Products
4,106
5,539
10,741
13,628
Total net revenues
35,257
37,404
111,494
101,742
Cost of revenues:
Services
31,870
25,257
87,976
72,230
Products
2,166
3,139
5,784
7,463
Total cost of revenues
34,036
28,396
93,760
79,693
Gross profit
1,221
9,008
17,734
22,049
Operating expenses
Selling Expenses
844
513
1,537
1,238
General and administrative
5,628
5,744
19,090
11,313
Total operating expenses
6,472
6,257
20,627
12,551
Operating (loss) income
(5,251)
2,751
(2,893)
9,498
Interest income
465
51
1,503
128
Government subsidy income
94
239
384
420
Gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries
-
-
1
(168)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(4,692)
3,041
(1,005)
9,878
Less: Income tax (benefits)/expenses
(843)
1,529
552
3,326
(Loss) income before loss in equity method
(3,849)
1,512
(1,557)
6,552
Loss from equity method investment
(134)
(30)
(224)
(122)
Net (loss) income
(3,983)
1,482
(1,781)
6,430
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling
(524)
(106)
(319)
(485)
Less: Accretion of redeemable non-controlling
885
-
885
-
Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary
(4,344)
1,588
(2,347)
6,915
Net (loss) income per share attributable to
Basic
(0.15)
0.07
(0.08)
0.30
Diluted
(0.15)
0.06
(0.08)
0.28
Net (loss) income per ADS attributable to
Basic
(0.15)
0.07
(0.08)
0.30
Diluted
(0.15)
0.06
(0.08)
0.28
Weighted average shares used in calculating net
Basic
29,406,801
23,343,149
29,324,087
23,224,241
Diluted
29,406,801
25,255,573
31,458,658
24,858,196
Net (loss) income
(3,983)
1,482
(1,781)
6,430
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
Change in cumulative foreign currency
(819)
128
(2,441)
295
Total comprehensive (loss) income
(4,802)
1,610
(4,222)
6,725
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-
(544)
(86)
(601)
(446)
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to
(4,258)
1,696
(3,621)
7,171
Note 1：Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP and non-GAAP results
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating (loss) income
(5,251)
2,751
(2,893)
9,498
Share-based compensation expenses
1,562
2,169
5,536
2,336
Adjusted operating (loss) income
(3,689)
4,920
2,643
11,834
Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary
(4,344)
1,588
(2,347)
6,915
Share-based compensation expenses
1,562
2,169
5,536
2,336
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling
885
-
885
-
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to
(1,897)
3,757
4,074
9,251
Net (loss) income
(3,983)
1,482
(1,781)
6,430
Add: Income tax expense
(843)
1,529
552
3,326
Depreciation of property, plant and
2,864
1,527
6,530
4,431
EBITDA
(1,962)
4,538
5,301
14,187
Share-based compensation expenses
1,562
2,169
5,536
2,336
Adjusted EBITDA
(400)
6,707
10,837
16,523
Net (loss) income per ADS attributable to
(0.15)
0.07
(0.08)
0.30
Net (loss) income per ADS
(0.15)
0.06
(0.08)
0.28
Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS
(0.06)
0.16
0.14
0.40
Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS
(0.06)
0.15
0.13
0.37
Weighted average shares used in calculating
29,406,801
23,343,149
29,324,087
23,224,241
Weighted average shares used in calculating
29,406,801
25,255,573
31,458,658
24,858,196
Adjusted net income per share- Basic
(0.06)
0.16
0.14
0.40
Adjusted net income per share- Diluted
(0.06)
0.15
0.13
0.37
Note 1：Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
