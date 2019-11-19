RYB Education, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB" or the "Company") (NYSE: RYB), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Summary

Number of students enrolled at directly operated facilities was 30,184 as of September 30, 2019 , compared with 23,010 as of September 30 , 2018.

, compared with 23,010 as of , 2018. Net revenues increased by 24.0% to $43.7 million , compared with $35.3 million for the third quarter of 2018.

, compared with for the third quarter of 2018. Gross profit was $3.1 million , compared with $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.

, compared with for the third quarter of 2018. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the third quarter of 2019 was $3 .3 million, compared with $4 .3 million for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders [1] of RYB for the third quarter of 2019 was $2.5 million , compared with $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2018.

.3 million, compared with .3 million for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the third quarter of 2019 was , compared with for the third quarter of 2018. Cash generated from operating activities was $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $14.7 million for the third quarter of 2018.

First Nine Months of 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were $131.5 million , compared with $111.5 million for the first nine months of 2018.

, compared with for the first nine months of 2018. Gross profit was $16.9 million , compared with $17.7 million for the first nine months of 2018.

, compared with for the first nine months of 2018. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first nine months of 2019 was $2.7 million , compared with $2.3 million for the same period last year. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first nine months of 2019 was $0.2 million , compared with $4.1 million for the first nine months of 2018.

, compared with for the same period last year. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first nine months of 2019 was , compared with for the first nine months of 2018. Cash generated from operating activities was $22.3 million for the nine months of 2019, compared with $9.4 million for the first nine months of 2018.

"In the third quarter of 2019, amidst the evolving macroeconomic conditions, we are cognizant of changes in the early childhood education market in China. Nevertheless, we continued to pursue our strategic focus of balanced growth during this quarter by making improvements to our existing operations as well as developing additional original curriculum, products and services. We believe firmly in our continuous emphasis on providing quality education to families in China and abroad, and the social benefits and long-term value it brings. For this quarter, we are also encouraged by innovations and enhancements made across aspects of our existing platform, particularly the progress our team has made in enhancing our internal operations management system and in adding digital components to our educational products and services. Following the Singapore acquisition, we furthered our "multi-layered brand portfolio" strategy to cater to a broader student and family base, and are excited to see positive results of early integration as we have introduced curriculum and brands to directly operated facilities in China from our operations in Singapore, which now serves as an additional base for developing quality content and educational practices. We look forward to more near and long-term benefits to our students and families from the collective efforts of both teams on curriculum, products, and services," said Ms. Yanlai Shi, Co-founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer of RYB.

"As we continue to solidify our existing services and offerings, our content development team continued to make positive contributions to our various initiatives in new courses and improved operations system. We received positive feedback from the initial trial phases and expect good reception from parents and business partners once those are launched to the market upon completion. Although discretionary education spending has been affected by softer macro-economic conditions, as a comprehensive educational service provider, we are fully braced for the shifting market conditions as we leverage technologies and adapt proactively and remain committed to delivering differentiated and age-appropriate educational solutions to nurture and inspire each child and to serve families," concluded Ms. Shi.

Mr. Hao Gu, Chief Financial Officer of RYB, said, "In third quarter which is a typical low season for our business, our net revenues reached $43.7 million, growing 24.0% year-over-year thanks to the solid performance at our directly operated facilities, as we recorded a healthy enrollment increase of 31.2% compared with the third quarter last year. Despite the robust performance of our kindergartens, our net revenues were slightly below our guidance range, due to softer than expected result from our play-and-learn center franchise operations. In response, we are in the process of upgrading and diversifying our course offerings available to the market and help our franchisees to improve operations and stimulate sales.

"As we execute our growth strategies consistently, our gross margin and operating margin reached 7.1% and negative 10.2% during the quarter, improved from 3.5% and negative 14.9% respectively from the same period a year ago. Looking ahead, we will continue to strike a balance between stable growth and improved profitability, by practicing disciplined cost management while still making sound investments that will lead the way to our long-term vision," concluded Mr. Gu.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 24.0% to $43.7 million from $35.3 million for the same quarter of 2018.

Service revenues for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 26.8% to $39.5 million from $31.2 million for the same quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily contributed by increased tuition fees owing to a student-mix shift and an increase in the number of students enrolled at directly operated facilities. The increase in student enrollment was mainly driven by the higher utilization rates at ramping facilities and contribution from directly operated facilities in Singapore, which were acquired during last quarter.

Product revenues for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 2.8% to $4.2 million from $4.1 million for the same quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the average selling price of products related to courses offered by the Company.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2019 was $40.6 million, representing a 19.3% increase from $34.0 million for the same quarter in 2018. Cost of revenues for services for the third quarter of 2019 was $38.5 million, compared with $31.9 million for the same quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in staff compensation at the Company's directly operated facilities and direct operating cost as the Company's facilities network expanded. Cost of products revenues for the third quarter of 2019 was $2.1 million, which remained flat compared with $2.2 million for the same quarter of 2018.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 155.6% to $3.1 million, compared with $1.2 million for the same quarter of 2018.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 7.1%, compared with 3.5% for the same quarter last year. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to higher utilization rate at directly operated facilities, increased average tuition fees from a student-mix shift and increased average selling price of courses-related products offered by the Company.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $7.6 million, compared with $6.5 million for the same quarter of 2018. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses were $6.8 million, an increase of 37.3% from $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.8 million, compared with $0.8 million for the same quarter of 2018.

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $6.7 million, compared with $5.6 million for the same quarter of 2018. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, G&A expenses were $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, representing a 45.0% increase from $4.1 million for the same quarter of 2018. The increase in G&A expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to higher payroll expenses and additional expenses related to our Singapore business, which were acquired during the previous quarter by the Company. The share-based compensation expenses included in G&A expenses were $0.8 million for the quarter.

Operating loss

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $4.4 million, compared with $5.3 million of operating loss for the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating loss[2] was $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $3.7 million of operating loss for the same quarter of 2018.

Net loss

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.3 million, compared with $4.3 million for the same quarter of 2018. Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB, which excludes the impact of $0.8 million of share-based compensation expense for the third quarter of 2019, was $2.5 million, compared with $1.9 million for the same quarter of 2018.

Basic and diluted net losses per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.12 and $0.12, compared with $0.15 and $0.15, respectively, for the same quarter of 2018. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

Adjusted basic and diluted net losses per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[3] of RYB for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.09 and $0.09, compared with $0.06 and $0.06, respectively, for the same quarter of 2018.

EBITDA[4] for the third quarter of 2019 was a loss of $1.3 million, compared with a loss of $2.0 million for the same period of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA[5] for the third quarter of 2019 was a loss of $0.5 million, compared with a loss of $0.4 million for the same quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $80.1 million, compared with $104.1 million as of December 31, 2018. The decrease in cash balance was mainly due to payment for acquisition and other investments activities as well as share repurchase executed in the first half of 2019.

[1] Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes of redeemable non-controlling interests. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" included elsewhere in this earnings release. [2] Adjusted operating loss is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. [3] Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. [4] EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization and income tax expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" included elsewhere in this earnings release. [5] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" included elsewhere in this earnings release.

Operating Cash Flow

Cash generated from operating activities were $12.0 million during the third quarter of 2019, compared with $14.7 million from operating activities during the third quarter of 2018.

First Nine Months of 2019 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first nine months of 2019 were $131.5 million, compared with $111.5 million for the first nine months of 2018.

Services revenues for the first nine months of 2019 were $119.5 million, compared with $100.8 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily contributed by increased tuition fees owing to a student-mix shift, enrollment increase at directly operated ramping facilities and contribution from acquired facilities in Singapore. The increase in tuition fees revenue was partially offset by the decrease in the franchise services revenue, as the franchise services revenue in the second quarter of 2018 was relatively higher due to the recording of an accounting estimate change.

Products revenues for the first nine months of 2019 were $12.0 million, compared with $10.7 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily contributed from an increase in the amount of merchandise sold through the Company's franchise network as well as an increase in the average selling price of products related to courses offered by the Company.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the first nine months of 2019 was $114.7 million, compared with $93.8 million for the first nine months of 2018. Cost of services revenues for the first nine months of 2019 was $108.6 million, compared with $88.0 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in staff compensation at the Company's directly operated facilities and higher direct operating cost, as the Company continued to moderately expand its facility network. Cost of products revenues for the first nine months of 2019 was $6.1 million, compared with $5.8 million for the same period last year. The increase was in line with the increase in product revenue.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2019 was $16.9 million, compared with $17.7 million for the first nine months of 2018.

Gross margin for the first nine months of 2019 was 12.8%, compared with 15.9% for the same period last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the first nine months of 2019 were $20.0 million, compared with $20.6 million for the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses were $17.1 million for the first nine months of 2019.

Selling expenses were $2.1 million for the first nine months of 2019, compared with $1.5 million for the same period last year.

G&A expenses for the first nine months of 2019 were $17.9 million, compared with $19.1 million for the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, G&A expenses were $14.9 million for the first nine months of 2019, an 8.9% increase from $13.7 million for the same period of 2018.

Operating Income/loss

Operating loss for the first nine months of 2019 was $3.2 million, compared with $2.9 million for the same period last year. Adjusted operating loss for the first nine months of 2019 was $0.1 million, compared with adjusted operating income of $2.6 million for the same period last year.

Net Income/loss

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first nine months of 2019 was $2.7 million, compared with $2.3 million for the same period last year. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses, for the first nine months of 2019 was $0.2 million, compared with $4.1 million for the same period last year.

Basic and diluted net losses per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first nine months of 2019 were $0.09 and $0.09, compared with $0.08 and $0.08, respectively, for the same period last year. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first nine months of 2019 were $0.01 and $0.01, respectively, compared with $0.14 and $0.13, respectively, for the same period last year.

EBITDA for the first nine months of 2019 was $6.2 million, compared with $5.3 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2019 was $9.3 million, compared with $10.8 million for the same period last year.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company's management currently expects:

- Net revenues to be between $49.0 million and $51.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 9% to 13%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

About RYB Education, Inc.

Founded on the core values of ''Care'' and ''Responsibility,'' "Inspire" and "Innovate," RYB Education, Inc. is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide high-quality, individualized and age-appropriate care and education to nurture and inspire each child for his or her betterment in life. During its two decades of operating history, the Company has built "RYB" into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China's early childhood education industry. RYB's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at kindergartens and play-and-learn centers, as well as at-home educational products and services.

For more information, please visit http://ir.rybbaby.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, and income tax expenses; adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses; adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes of redeemable non-controlling interests; and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders are defined as basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes of redeemable non-controlling interests.

We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in income from operations and net income. We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's brand recognition and market reputation; student enrollment in the Company's teaching facilities; the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's early childhood education market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese early childhood education market; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of U.S. dollars)







As of

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 80,072 104,084 Accounts receivable, net 2,778 876 Inventories 7,389 4,811 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,232 11,243 Loan receivables-current 1,119 582 Total current assets 106,590 121,596





Non-current assets:



Restricted cash 734 746 Property, plant and equipment, net 47,723 45,896 Acquired intangible assets 17,892 4,491 Goodwill 50,931 25,096 Long-term investments 4,832 4,805 Deferred tax assets 18,742 16,195 Other non-current assets 13,982 24,048 Operating lease right-of-use assets Loan receivables – non-current 84,770 - - 582 Total assets 346,196 243,455





Liabilities



Current liabilities:



Prepayments from customers, current portion (including

prepayments from customers of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to the Group of $5,499 and $6,647 as of September 30,

2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 6,639 6,647 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued

expenses and other current liabilities of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to the Group of $49,598 and $54,443 as of S

eptember 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 56,914 60,429 Income taxes payable (including income taxes payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to the Group of $12,668 and

$11,298 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018,

respectively) 12,823 11,685 Deferred revenue, current portion (including deferred revenue of t

he consolidated VIEs without recourse to the Group of $43,536

and $29,578 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018,

respectively) 44,156 29,578 Operating lease liabilities, current portion (including operating

lease liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to the

Group of $13,144 and nil as of September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively) 16,417 - Long-term debt, current portion (including long-term debt of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to the Group of nil and nil as

of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 78 - Total current liabilities 137,027 108,339













Non-current liabilities:



Prepayments from customers, non-current portion (including

prepayments from customers of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to the Group of $1,999 and $3,582 as of September 30,

2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 1,999 3,582 Deferred revenue, non-current portion (including deferred

revenue of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to the Group

of $6,825 and $5,567 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively) 8,118 6,915 Other non-current liabilities (including other non-current

liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to the Group

of $8,727 and $8,541 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively) 10,465 8,541 Deferred income tax liabilities (including deferred income tax

liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to the Group

of $1,333 and $1,110 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively) 3,460 1,110 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion (including

operating lease liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to the Group of $70,489 and nil as of September 30,

2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 72,553 - Long-term debt, non-current portion (including long term debt of

the consolidated VIEs without recourse to the Group of nil

and nil as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 26 - Total liabilities 233,648 128,487





Mezzanine equity Redeemable non-controlling interests 8,419 1,628





Equity



Ordinary shares 29 29 Treasury stock (12,000) - Additional paid-in capital 138,932 135,881 Statutory reserve 3,362 3,362 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,968) (122) Accumulated deficit (33,086) (30,421) Total RYB Education, Inc. shareholders' equity 95,269 108,729 Non-controlling interest 8,860 4,611 Total equity 104,129 113,340 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and total equity 346,196 243,455











UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues:







Services 39,513 31,151 119,542 100,753 Products 4,220 4,106 12,006 10,741 Total net revenues 43,733 35,257 131,548 111,494 Cost of revenues:







Services 38,539 31,870 108,575 87,976 Products 2,073 2,166 6,082 5,784 Total cost of revenues 40,612 34,036 114,657 93,760 Gross profit 3,121 1,221 16,891 17,734









Operating expenses







Selling Expenses 845 844 2,128 1,537 General and administrative 6,719 5,628 17,920 19,090 Total operating expenses 7,564 6,472 20,048 20,627









Operating loss (4,443) (5,251) (3,157) (2,893) Interest income 71 465 631 1,503 Government subsidy income 170 94 390 384 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - - 697 1 Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill - - (416) -









Loss before income taxes (4,202) (4,692) (1,855) (1,005) Less: Income tax (benefits)/expenses (828) (843) 533 552









Loss before loss in equity method investments (3,374) (3,849) (2,388) (1,557) Loss from equity method investment (164) (134) (460) (224)









Net loss (3,538) (3,983) (2,848) (1,781) Less: Net loss attributable to non-

controlling interest (279) (524) (40) (319)









Less: Changes of redeemable non-

controlling interests - 885 (143) 885









Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders of RYB Education, Inc. (3,259) (4,344) (2,665) (2,347)



















Net loss per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders of RYB Education, Inc.







Basic (0.12) (0.15) (0.09) (0.08) Diluted (0.12) (0.15) (0.09) (0.08) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary

shareholders of RYB Education, Inc. (Note 1)







Basic (0.12) (0.15) (0.09) (0.08) Diluted (0.12) (0.15) (0.09) (0.08)









Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share Basic 27,586,346 29,406,801 28,169,690 29,324,087 Diluted 27,586,346 29,406,801 28,169,690 29,324,087









Net loss (3,538) (3,983) (2,848) (1,781) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:







Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (2,149) (819) (2,390) (2,441) Total comprehensive loss (5,687) (4,802) (5,238) (4,222) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (861) (544) (585) (601)









Comprehensive loss attributable to RYB Education, Inc. (4,826) (4,258) (4,653) (3,621)









Note 1：Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP and non-GAAP results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018









Operating loss (4,443) (5,251) (3,157) (2,893) Share-based compensation expenses 790 1,562 3,051 5,536 Adjusted operating loss (3,653) (3,689) (106) 2,643









Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders of RYB Education, Inc. (3,259) (4,344) (2,665) (2,347)









Share-based compensation expenses 790 1,562 3,051 5,536 Changes of redeemable non-controlling interests - 885 (143) 885 Adjusted net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB Education, Inc. (2,469) (1,897) 243 4,074









Net loss (3,538) (3,983) (2,848) (1,781) Add: Income tax expense (828) (843) 533 552 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and amortization of intangible assets 3,068 2,864 8,536 6,530 EBITDA (1,298) (1,962) 6,221 5,301 Share-based compensation expenses 790 1,562 3,051 5,536 Adjusted EBITDA (508) (400) 9,272 10,837









Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB Education, Inc.- Basic (Note1) (0.12) (0.15) (0.09) (0.08) Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB Education, Inc.- Diluted (Note1) (0.12) (0.15) (0.09) (0.08)









Adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB Education, Inc.- Basic (Note1) (0.09) (0.06) 0.01 0.14 Adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB Education, Inc.- Diluted (Note1) (0.09) (0.06) 0.01 0.13









Weighted average shares used in calculating basic net loss/adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS(Note1) 27,586,346 29,406,801 28,169,690 29,324,087 Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted net loss per ADS(Note1) 27,586,346 29,406,801 28,169,690 29,324,087 Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted adjusted net (loss)/income per ADS(Note1) 27,586,346 29,406,801 29,511,867 31,458,658









Adjusted net (loss)/income per share- Basic (0.09) (0.06) 0.01 0.14 Adjusted net (loss)/income per share- Diluted (0.09) (0.06) 0.01 0.13









Note 1：Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

SOURCE RYB Education, Inc.

