Ryerson Announces Change to Location and Format of 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting

CHICAGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced today that it will be holding its Annual Shareholder Meeting as a virtual meeting as a result of continuing concerns surrounding COVID-19. The meeting will still be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 2:00 p.m., Central Daylight Time, as previously announced. Shareholders will no longer be able to physically attend the meeting as we adhere to guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and both federal and state health authorities.

As described in the Company's additional proxy materials relating to the Annual Shareholder Meeting, which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 1, 2020, shareholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a shareholder as of the close of business on April 30, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by the shareowner's bank, broker, or nominee. To attend and participate in the Annual Shareholder Meeting, shareholders register in advance at http://viewproxy.com/RyersonHoldingCorp/2020 (the "Meeting Registration Website") prior to the deadline of 11:59 pm Eastern Time on May 19, 2020. Upon completing registration, eligible participants will receive further instructions via email, including unique links that will allow such eligible participants to access the meeting. Eligible participants who have difficulty accessing the virtual meeting or the Meeting Registration Website may call the technical support number provided.

The Company encourages all of its shareholders to participate in the Annual Shareholder Meeting, either by voting in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the available proxy materials or by voting during the Annual Shareholder Meeting by following the instructions available on the Meeting Registration Website. A list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Shareholder Meeting will be available to shareholders for nine days prior to the Annual Shareholder Meeting by contacting the Company at [email protected]. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Shareholder Meeting. Further instructions on how to attend, participate in and vote at the Annual Shareholder Meeting, including how to demonstrate ownership of stock as of the record date, are available at http://viewproxy.com/RyersonHoldingCorp/2020.

Mark S. Silver

Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Chief Human Resources Officer

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDER MEETING TO BE HELD ON MAY 22, 2020: THE PROXY STATEMENT AND THE ANNUAL REPORT ARE AVAILABLE AT http://www.proxyvote.com .



Ryerson Holding Corporation's 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting Details:



DATE: Friday, May 22, 2020 TIME: 3:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. CT REGISTRATION WEBSITE: http://viewproxy.com/RyersonHoldingCorp/2020





About Ryerson

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,400 employees in approximately 100 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

Certain statements made in this presentation and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates, objectives, or projections relating to the future. Such statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "objectives," "goals," "preliminary," "range," "believes," "expects," "may," "estimates," "will," "should," "plans," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. The Company cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and may involve significant risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may vary materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Among the factors that significantly impact our business are: the cyclicality of our business; the highly competitive, volatile, and fragmented metals industry in which we operate; fluctuating metal prices; our substantial indebtedness and the covenants in instruments governing such indebtedness; the integration of acquired operations; regulatory and other operational risks associated with our operations located inside and outside of the United States; impacts and implications of adverse health events, including the COVID-19 pandemic; work stoppages; obligations under certain employee retirement benefit plans; the ownership of a majority of our equity securities by a single investor group; currency fluctuations; and consolidation in the metals industry. Forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors, including those set forth above and those set forth under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we caution against placing undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, new information or otherwise.

SOURCE Ryerson Holding Corporation

Related Links

https://www.ryerson.com

