RYNO announces major new partnership with ACCA

The strategic partnership pairs RYNO's powerful digital marketing services, including SEO, PPC, social media marketing and website design and development, with ACCA's 50-plus year history of educating, supporting, and advocating to help HVACR professionals succeed.

"ACCA is a cornerstone of the HVAC industry," said RYNO CEO Chris Yano. "The services and support the organization has made available over the years have helped sustain the industry over the last five decades. At RYNO, we share that passion for helping contractors compete and thrive so they can grow their businesses and reach their goals. Working side by side with ACCA empowers us to enhance our connection to the industry while opening opportunities for ACCA to continue fulfilling its mission."

The partnership connects RYNO's dynamic marketing solutions directly with more than 60,000 HVACR professionals that ACCA reaches, while supporting ACCA's ongoing efforts on behalf of the industry, which include networking opportunities, education and advocacy services that support business development and the national health of the HVACR industry.

"RYNO has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the hard-working men and women who are the backbone of the HVACR industry," said Barton James, president and CEO of ACCA. "Their support helps us maintain our focus on advocacy, education and development that remain urgent in the current economic climate."

RYNO exists to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other service contractors grow their business. For more information about RYNO Strategic Solutions, visit http://www.rynoss.com .

About RYNO Strategic Solutions

RYNO Strategic Solutions, LLC is a Phoenix, AZ based company with a satellite office in Charlotte, NC. We are a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in Home Services Internet Marketing, PPC Ad Management, SEO, Social Media Marketing, Web Design & RYNOtrax Call Listening & Reporting to best serve our clients. Our RYNOtrax proprietary reporting and tracking dashboard allows all of our clients to know exactly what leads, new and old, every month they receive from their investment so there is no guessing. We are one of the select few that Google has chosen to be one of their Managed Agencies. For more information, visit http://www.rynoss.com.

About ACCA

The Air Conditioning Contractors of America, is the nation's premier trade association for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration contractors. ACCA's member companies provide quality service in heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, building and home performance, solar, hydronics, and plumbing. ACCA has created the nationally-recognized and industry-endorsed standards needed to ensure HVACR systems are properly installed and maintained. Learn more at www.acca.org.

