Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals Announces 15 Year Anniversary Celebration

GALVESTON, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals is celebrating their 15 Year Anniversary as one of the most awarded vacation rental and real estate companies on Galveston Island.

Jason Keeling, owner and founder of Ryson, started Ryson Real Estate in 2006. The company quickly expanded year after year and now consists of multiple divisions - Ryson Real Estate, Ryson Vacation Rentals and Ryson Property Management.

The Ryson Real Estate department comprises an owner-broker, two associate brokers and eight sales agents, for a total of eleven agents. Ryson agents work in conjunction with the largest local vacation rental department on the island, Ryson's own Vacation Rental division, to assist their clients in purchasing second homes to enter into the vacation rental market.

Today Ryson manages over 240 vacation rental properties on the island, from luxury condos at world class resorts, to spacious beachfront and canal homes. Ryson works with property owners to encourage guests from all over Texas and the world to visit beautiful Galveston Island. Last year Ryson premiered their Luxury Collection of vacation rentals, now consisting of 14 extraordinary properties.

Ryson Property Management manages 170 long term rental properties. This portfolio includes apartment complexes and private homes in Galveston. The Property Management division also works hand in hand with the other Ryson divisions to serve their tenants' and clients' needs.

Ryson's vacation rentals initially struggled last year amid the pandemic, but by May 2020 it became "the best year we've had across most properties in our portfolio" said Liz Overton, CEO of Ryson. "It really was the rise of vacation rentals."

Ryson is planning a celebratory event to take place this summer to commend the accomplishment of reaching 15 successful years of great service, growth and achievement. Ryson is not only celebrating their anniversary in 2021 but also branding it as "The Year of Togetherness." Jason has stated that he would like it to be the "year of togetherness for the families that haven't been able to be together in 2020." Ryson is hoping to bring families, Ryson's growing department divisions, and Ryson's homeowners all closer together this year.

SOURCE Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals

https://www.galvestontxbeachrental.com

