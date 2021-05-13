RYTE CBD Earns Top Honor at CBD Expo Mountain Tour

BOULDER, Colo., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RYTE CBD has earned the 2021 CBD Expo Mountain Tour's prestigious "Best CBD Tincture" award. RYTE's award-winning 4000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture, was recognized for overall taste, quality, packaging, and consumer value. Launched in fall of 2020, RYTE CBD has become one of the fastest growing brands in the CBD products industry through online and in store sales.

"RYTE CBD continues to demonstrate the overwhelming market need for high-quality, low-cost CBD products," said RYTE Brand CEO Eric White. "We bring new users into the category daily with low prices no one has ever seen while maintaining the highest quality standards. It's gratifying to be recognized by our industry for our work to help so many people improve the quality of their life."

The Original CBD Expo Tour is one of the largest and best-known trade shows in the industry, connecting thousands of physicians, scientists, industry experts, and researchers. The CBD Expo convenes thought leaders from across the globe to explore the industry's most critical issues and opportunities and honors industry leaders for their award-winning CBD products.

Colorado-based RYTE CBD manufactures 100% all-natural CBD oil made from plants grown on their own farm. All products are CO2 extracted in house, eliminating the need for harsh solvents and chemicals, and held to rigorous third-party lab testing standards.

"With years of industry experience, we knew the key to high-quality oil is fully integrated production that allowed for end-to-end quality control," explains White. "Controlling the full process also provides cost controls that allow RTYE Brands to share cost savings directly with our customers and create product affordability that continues to disrupt the consumer market. We believe that CBD's broad impact should not be limited by high-cost barriers."

For more information about the company's award-winning products or to inquire about wholesale opportunities, visit RYTECBD.com.

About RYTE Brands:

Founded in 2019, Boulder based RYTE Brands manufactures 100% all natural, high quality CBD products. With a mission to make affordable CBD products that help people feel better, RYTE Brands' purposefully priced line of hand-crafted tinctures is redefining affordability and accessibility for the consumers. As a vertically integrated company founded to provide cost and quality control, RYTE Brands maintains growing and processing facilities in Colorado, including one of the largest CO2 extraction labs in the United States. Dedicated to high quality and full transparency, all RYTE Brand products are held to rigorous third-party lab testing standards and every batch is independently lab-tested for safety, purity, and contaminant. RYTE Brand CBD products offer a natural, affordable way to help you live better.

SOURCE RYTE Brands

Related Links

https://rytecbd.com

