RYU Apparel Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU,OTCQB: RYPPF) ("RYU" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "Commission") has revoked the cease trade order issued against the Company on May 6, 2019 (the "Cease Trade Order").

The Cease Trade Order was issued as a result of the Company's failure to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, its management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, together with the related certifications (collectively, the "Disclosure Documents"), on or before the prescribed filing deadline of April 30, 2019 as required by National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and NI 52-109, Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings, respectively.

The Company filed the Disclosure Documents on May 9, 2019 and the common shares resumed trading as of today's date, May 13th, 2019.

The Company thanks its shareholders and supporters for their patience during the period that the Cease Trade Order was in effect.

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

