RYU Hero Product Featured in On-Line Editorial Medium.com "Do One Thing Well" List for 2019

VANCOUVER, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RYU.V,OTCQB: RYPPF), creators of urban athletic apparel, is pleased to share further media coverage of its Tera Relaxed Crew, one of the most successful Hero items in its collection, in the on-line edition of the acclaimed website medium.com.

The online article, compiled by the British brand Hiut Denim Co., is written in celebration of those products, services and experiences that "are just right" and includes innovative pieces of design and fashion, with particular attention to women's products, created by brands such as Caran D'Ache and Allbirds.

Perfectly timed with the peak of the "Holiday Season", the article further confirms the variety of RYU pieces making the top lists amongst the best innovations and trends in the industry.

https://medium.com/@hiutdenim/do-one-thing-well-list-2019-d3abec618ebf

About Medium

Medium taps into the brains of the world's most insightful writers, thinkers, and storytellers to bring you the smartest takes on topics that matter. So whatever your interest, you can always find fresh thinking and unique perspectives.

Medium is not like any other platform on the internet. Our sole purpose is to help you find compelling ideas, knowledge, and perspectives. We don't serve ads—we serve you, the curious reader who loves to learn new things. Medium is home to thousands of independent voices, and we combine humans and technology to find the best reading for you—and filter out the rest.

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

