RYU opens flagship US store in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RYU.V, OTCQB: RYPPF), creators of urban athletic apparel, has officially opened the doors of its flagship store in Williamsburg, New York, as it continues its expansion into the United States.

RYU – which stands for Respect Your Universe – is an award-winning Vancouver-based urban athletics and accessories brand headed by industry visionary, Marcello Leone. It currently boasts five retail stores throughout Canada, with a sixth to follow before the end of the year. Williamsburg is the brand's second US location with their first being a store in Venice, CA launched in the summer.

On November 15th, RYU hosted a pre-launch party that included NYC's top media, artistic, athletic, and cultural thought leaders at it's New York store. Located in the heart of Williamsburg, a fashion epicenter, in the NYC borough of Brooklyn, the 2,800 ft2 store is in the newly renovated Lewis Steel heritage building. RYU's modern urban aesthetic fits in perfectly with Williamsburg's unique style and community. The highly sought-after shopping neighborhood is home to both international brands and beloved local businesses – the ideal environment for RYU to flourish as it expands into the US.

Custom built by renowned architect, Tony Robins, design details include uncovered cast-iron fixtures and steel beams, distressed timber and cold rolled steel,evoking the feeling of a vintage training facility. Preserving the original flooring and exposed brick, the space will retain its industrial roots while clean white walls, inspiring graphics and updated design touches reveal a modern balance.

"We are excited to announce this important next step in the growth of RYU as a global brand," said Marcello Leone, CEO and President of RYU. "Expansion into the New York City area allows us to create connections and build community in one of the most influential athletic and fashion markets in the world."

Dedicated to offering the athletic apparel market something truly unique, RYU creates technical apparel and accessories that are engineered for both the performance and the lifestyle of a multi-disciplined athlete. Anchored in Respect for one's choices, individualism and journey, RYU designs innovative, on-trend training apparel that facilitates human performance.

The new Williamsburg location offers guests a step inside RYU's world. Designed as a hub for the community to come together, RYU encourages an experience that extends beyond one of traditional shopping. Elements are centered around promoting wellness and healthy lifestyles, including weekly fitness classes taught by local instructors and an exclusive water bar from Trace Beverages, featuring the first-of-their-kind plant-based beverages infused with fulvic and humic minerals.

"It's important that we connect with our community," continues Leone. "We're not taking your typical approach of opening up just any store. We believe today, to be successful with any iconic global brand, you must have an authentic, emotional connection to your consumer."

The Williamsburg store is located at 76th North 4th Street, on the corner with Wythe Street.

Respect Your Universe is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

