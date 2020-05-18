Ryvu Therapeutics to Present Recent Data from Multiple Oncology Programs at AACR 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting II

KRAKOW, Poland, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, will present data from its multiple oncology programs at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II taking place June 22 to June 24, 2020.

Data presented will include results from the small-molecule STING agonists, dual A2A/A2B adenosine receptors antagonist program, HPK1 inhibitors and SMARCA2 (BRM) degraders program.

Details of the e-poster presentations are as follows:

Title: In vivo and in vitro characterization of RVU330 best-in-class dual A2A/A2B adenosine receptor antagonist

Permanent Abstract Number: 5555

Title: Development of selective small molecule STING agonists suitable for systemic administration

Permanent Abstract Number: 4521A

Title: Development and characterization of small molecule HPK1 inhibitors

Permanent Abstract Number: 1947

Title: Development of novel, selective SMARCA2 (BRM) degraders for treatment of SMARCA4 (BRG1) mutated tumors

Permanent Abstract Number: 3656

The e-poster website will be launched on June 22, the first day of the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II. All e-posters will be made available for browsing on this date. Additional information is available at on the AACR conference website http://www.aacr.org.

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, immuno-oncology and cancer metabolism targets. SEL120 is a selective CDK8 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. SEL24/MEN1703 is a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group in Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

Contacts:

Natalia Baranowska (corporate)

+48-784-069-418

[email protected]

Julia Balanova (investors)

+1-646-378-2936

[email protected]

SOURCE Ryvu Therapeutics