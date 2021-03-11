Ryvu Therapeutics to Present Recent Data from Multiple Oncology Programs at AACR 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting

KRAKOW, Poland, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, announced today that its data from multiple oncology programs will be presented at the upcoming American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting 2021, April 10-15 and May 17-21.

Data presented will include results from the RVU120 (SEL120), a CDK8/CDK19 inhibitor program, as well as data from small-molecule STING agonists and HPK1 inhibitor projects.

"We are very excited with the possibility to share data from our most advanced fully-owned oncology program – RVU120 (SEL120) – which is currently in Phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HRMDS). We made a lot of progress in translational research concerning RVU120 and we look forward to sharing it with the scientific community" – said Krzysztof Brzózka, Chief Scientific Officer at Ryvu Therapeutics.

"At the same time, we are pleased to present the most recent data from our two preclinical immuno-oncology projects, which we consider as very promising assets in our pipeline" – added Brzózka.

Details of the e-poster presentations are as follows:

Title: SEL120, a CDK8/CDK19 inhibitor, possesses strong multilineage differentiation potential in AML

Permanent Abstract Number: 1018

Title: New generation of STING agonists - development and characterization of a novel series of systemic immunomodulators with improved potency

Permanent Abstract Number: 1280

Title: Development and characterization of small molecule HPK1 inhibitors

Permanent Abstract Number: 1281

The e-poster website will be launched on Saturday, April 10, which is the first day of the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting. All e-posters will be made available for browsing on this date through to June 21, 2021.

Additional information is available at on the AACR conference website http://www.aacr.org.

About AACR Annual Meeting

The AACR Annual Meeting program covers the latest discoveries across the spectrum of cancer research—from population science and prevention, to cancer biology, translational, and clinical studies; to survivorship and advocacy—and highlights the work of the best minds in research and medicine from institutions all over the world.

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical stage drug discovery and development company developing novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality and immuno-oncology targets. RVU120 (SEL120) is a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in Phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. The second clinical program of Ryvu is SEL24/MEN1703, a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group, currently in Phase II clinical studies in acute myeloid leukemia. Other Ryvu programs developed through internal discovery platform are focused on new oncology targets.

The Company was founded in 2007 (until 2019 operating under the name Selvita S.A.) and currently employs more than 150 associates, including more than 80 PhDs. Ryvu is headquartered in Krakow, Poland.

Ryvu Therapeutics is listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and has been a component of sWIG80 index since March 2017. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

