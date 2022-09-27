S-Ancial and Pedrosa join forces to support listed companies with artificial intelligence Investor Relations technology

LONDON and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S-Ancial, a leading technology company for listed companies trading in the global stock markets, and Pedrosa IR, a London-based Investor Relations firm, today announced an alliance to support public corporations with their data and digital needs.

The alliance will allow companies trading in OTC Markets, Euronext, Aquis Stock Exchange, or BIVA Mexico, to automate information flows based on data & artificial intelligence, thus significantly enhancing their IR capabilities.

Starting October 2022, the venture will provide these market actors with S-Ancial's proprietary tech platform, which uses AI and Machine Learning to automate the Investor Relations process manual tasks.

The technology trawls through raw data that would be impossible to mine manually and draws actionable insights quickly and cost-effectively. This allows for better price discovery for companies and broader coverage for investors.

"We are excited to announce this joint venture with Pedrosa," said S-Ancial CEO Pradip Seth.

"This joint venture will allow us to provide listed companies with the technology and services necessary for small and medium companies to take their Investor Relations work to new levels of success," he added.

Ramon Pedrosa-Lopez, Principal of Pedrosa IR, stated: "We believe the future of Investor Relations will be digital and AI-driven. Our platform will allow us to analyze the data points necessary for creating and disseminating compelling market narratives and allow small IR teams to work independently to their utmost capabilities".

Founded in Mumbai, India, in 2015, S-Ancial is Asia's leading IR tech development company. Its ExchangeConnect platform is considered a primary investor analysis and investor targeting digital platform in the market.

Incorporated in London, Pedrosa IR is a well-respected, tech-driven international profile-raising communications and investor relations specialist for financial, listed, corporate, and government clients. It serves clients in Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Australia.

SOURCE S-Ancial