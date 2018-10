S Korea's Wizbl Showcase Institutional Video at New York

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754690/Wizbl_Institutional_Video.jpg )



The video was showcased three times throughout the day and is available to watch on its website and YouTube channel.

Earlier last month, the company launched its mainnet named BRTE or Blockchain Real-Time Ecosystem at a press briefing in Seoul. The revolutionary blockchain network promises a million transactions per second, made possible by increasing each block's size to eight megabytes and giving a specific number to each node.

The fintech company's CEO Andy You explained BRTE can also "reduce energy consumption as it compensates users for the maintenance of the ecosystem environment as opposed to mining."

A mainnet refers to a blockchain network that transfers a digital currency from a sender to a recipient. In other words, it serves as a place where a financial transaction takes place on a distributed ledger.

In July, WIZBL received the first prize at Crypto Shark Tank, an initial coin offering review reality show during this year's Korea Blockchain Week.

About WIZBL

WIZBL is a financial technology company which specialises in blockchain platforms. The research team came together in 2014 to create a more practical blockchain technology. The team encompasses dozens of members with 16 years of experience in financial and telecom companies and state-owned enterprises.

The research team has created the WIZBL BRTE Platform, which stands for Blockchain Real-time Ecosystem. The high-tech platform is designed to generate blocks that can contain up to a million transactions per second by minimising the time-consuming block generation and the propagation rate.

About WIZBL R&D Tower

WIZBL is certified by the South Korean government's Ministry of Science, Technology and Information. The five-story research centre focuses on creating a standard for blockchain technology that transcends borders.

[Photo credit: Wizbl/ Common Hour Media]

Contact:

Wizbl

Kwangil Jacob Choi

+821-0857-92675

Kj.choi@wizbl.com

Common Hour Media

pr@commonhourmedia.com

SOURCE WIZBL and Common Hour Media