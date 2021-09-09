S. Korea's KT Corp. Acquires Epsilon Telecommunications to Expand Global Presence and Accelerate Digital Transformation

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Corp. (KRX: 030200;NYSE: KT), South Korea's largest telecommunications company, has acquired Singapore-headquartered Epsilon Telecommunications, a global connectivity provider that simplifies how businesses connect applications and data around the world and in the cloud. The acquisition matches Epsilon's agile innovation in international networking with KT's world-class telecommunications services, customers, leadership, and resources.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of Epsilon and welcome the team to the KT family of businesses. Epsilon provides mission-critical networking for global digital transformation and maximising the value of cloud for enterprise customers. It has a tremendous mix of technology, teams and innovation that are directly aligned with KT's vision for enabling enterprises with digital platforms," said Dr. Hyeonmo Ku, CEO at KT Corp. "Epsilon provides great value with its Infiny platform and global network, which offers customers an agile approach to global networking. Both companies share a vision for global digital transformation and the power that digital platforms have to change industries."

Epsilon's NaaS platform Infiny provides businesses with a suite of high-performance connectivity and communications services at the click-of-a-button.

KT benefits from Epsilon's fully managed connectivity services with automation, orchestration and a comprehensive approach to end-to-end service delivery. Epsilon offers consistent and reliable connectivity to leading data centres, clouds and internet exchanges via its global private backbone network.

"The acquisition of Epsilon by KT is a great milestone on our company's journey and recognition of the hard work of our teams across the globe. The timing is right to support Epsilon with new resources and the backing of a world-leader in telecommunications. We look forward to continuing to grow Epsilon and provide innovative solutions and experiences for our new and existing customers across the globe," said Michel Robert, Chief Executive Officer at Epsilon Telecommunications. "The acquisition is a logical next step for both businesses and a fantastic opportunity for customers, partners and internal teams."

KT gains connectivity to the world's leading communications and technology hubs in 41 cities, with extensive presence across the Asia-Pacific including Mainland China. With Epsilon's suite of connectivity solutions spanning cloud connectivity, ethernet (DCI), remote peering, access, SD-WAN, colocation and voice, KT is extending its capabilities to meet the changing demands from carriers, channel partners and enterprises across the globe.

SOURCE Epsilon Telecommunications