S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners Index to Provide Underlying Strategy for MicroSectors ETNs

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S-Network, an Alerian company, is pleased to announce the launch of the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners Index (ticker: MINERS). The market cap-weighted index is designed to track the performance of the VanEck Vectors® Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the VanEck Vectors® Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). The index will function as the underlying strategy for leveraged and inverse leveraged exchange traded notes. These ETNs will be issued by the Bank of Montreal, trading under the symbols GDXU and GDXD.

Dave LaValle, CEO of Alerian said, "This index represents Alerian/S-Network's first joint collaboration with REX Shares and illustrates our ability to develop specialized solutions to address sophisticated needs in the marketplace."

"We are proud to join forces with REX Shares in the development of an index that provides concentrated exposure to the gold mining industry," said Patrick Shaddow, Head of Index Operations, S-Network.

"We are excited to partner with BMO and S-Network on the launch of the gold miners equity-focused exchange traded products with 300% and -300% daily resetting leverage," said Scott Acheychek, President of REX. "Since our founding, MicroSectors has focused on innovating the ETP landscape with the goal of providing access to targeted investable market segments for sophisticated investors. We are pleased to build on this objective with the launch of the MINERS index."

For more information on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners Index, please visit: https://snetworkglobalindexes.com/indexes/s-network-microsectors-indexes

About S-Network Global Indexes

S-Network Global Indexes is an Alerian company. Alerian is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Through indexing, benchmarking and calculation services, Alerian serves the global investment community. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian's comprehensive family of indexes includes the leading energy, thematic and smart-beta indexes, such as the first real-time MLP index – The Alerian MLP Index, S-Network Closed-End Fund Index Series, S-Network Global Benchmark Family, S-Network Dividend and Income Indexes and S-Network Renewable and Natural Resources Indexes. Today, Alerian has over $23 billion in total assets tracking its indexes and has over 200 customers world-wide.

https://snetworkglobalindexes.com/

About REX Shares LLC

Founded in 2015, REX Shares (REX) is an independent provider of exchange-traded products (ETPs) based in Fairfield, Connecticut. As ETP architects, the REX team creates investment vehicles that solve for a range of specific challenges in investor portfolios. The firm is rooted in decades of structuring and building inventive exchange-traded product solutions.

For more information, please visit www.rexshares.com or www.microsectors.com.

Twitter: @REXShares and @MSectors

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $949 billion as of October 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

