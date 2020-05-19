S2C Announces New Prodigy Cloud System for Next Generation SoC Prototyping

Scalable: Up to 2.5 billion logic gates over 32 FPGAs in single standard server rack; further expansion can be deployed via multiple interconnected server racks

Centralized: Fast deployment and easy maintenance

Remote access: Multi-user, multi-project management

SoC verification continues to face a relentless demand for more design operating cycles before silicon tapeout, while the cost of failure on advanced silicon nodes continues to spiral upward. More functionality, more complex test data and data types, more modes of operation, all combine to challenge the traditional verification methods of simulation, formal verification, and Emulation. Adding to the challenge is the growing requirement for early verification of hardware-dependent software, and support for multiple simultaneous users. Most advanced SoC development teams have already added FPGA prototyping to the verification mix, and prototyping has become one of the fastest growing segments of SoC design verification.

"The ability to launch a large number of design instances for FPGA prototyping, whenever and wherever it is needed, is critical for complex SoC hardware verification and software development. The Prodigy Cloud System is the product of our deep engagements with several key customers developing the latest and largest SoCs in the world," commented Toshio Nakama, CEO of S2C.

Availability

Prodigy Cloud Systems are available today for the customer's facility or hosted by S2C. For more information, please contact your local S2C sales representative, or visit

http://www.s2cinc.com/products/prodigy-cloud-system

About S2C

S2C, is a global leader of FPGA prototyping solutions for today's innovative designs. S2C has been successfully delivering rapid SoC prototyping solutions since 2003. With over 400 customers and more than 2,500 systems installed, our highly qualified engineering team and customer-centric sales team understands our users' SoC development needs. S2C has offices and sales representatives in the US, Europe, Mainland China, Korea, Japan and Taiwan regions. For more information please visit www.s2cinc.com.

