S2C Launches Prodigy(TM) S7 Series Logic Systems Based on Xilinx UltraScale+ FPGAs

Supports 25Gbps transceivers

Up to 3.78M system logic cells, 455Mb internal memory, and 12,288 DSP slices

system logic cells, 455Mb internal memory, and 12,288 DSP slices 676 high-performance I/Os and 48 GTY transceivers

4x QSFP28 optical interfaces, each supporting 100G applications

Supports MIPI and x8 PCIe Gen4 / x8 PCIe Gen3 endpoint

Compatible with 90+ off-the-shelf S2C daughter cards

Abundant remote management capability

Today's market leading applications demand ever higher I/O throughputs as well as the need to interface with a variety of new standards. The Prodigy™ S7-9P and S7-13P Logic Systems are designed to assure highest signal integrity to support 25 Gbps transceivers and 1.4 Gbps general-purpose I/Os. The S7-9P and S7-13P are also equipped with an FMC connector to easily interface with 3rd party daughter cards, such as MIPI and AD/DA converters in addition to S2C's 90+ daughter cards through standard Prodigy™ Connectors.

The Prodigy™ S7 Series Logic Systems work seamlessly with other Prodigy™ Prototyping components such as Prodigy™ Player Pro™ software, Prodigy™ Multi-Debug Module and Prodigy™ ProtoBridge™ to provide unrivaled configuration, partitioning, deep-trace debug and co-modeling capabilities.

"We continue to deliver the highest performance and easiest-to-use rapid prototyping solutions, " commented Toshio Nakama, CEO of S2C. "We are pleased to introduce S2C's 7th generation Prodigy™ S7 Series Logic Systems that have major I/O and system performance improvements for addressing the latest generation of SoC/ASIC applications."

Availability

The Prodigy™ S7-9P and S7-13P Logic Systems are for purchase now. For more information, please contact your local S2C sales representative, or visit www.s2cinc.com .

About S2C

S2C, a global leader of FPGA prototyping solutions for today's innovative SoC/ASIC designs. S2C has been successfully delivering rapid SoC prototyping solutions since 2003. With over 400 customers and more than 2,500 systems installed, our highly qualified engineering team and customer-centric sales team understands our users' SoC development needs. S2C has offices and sales representatives in the US, Europe, Israel, China, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan regions. For more information please visit www.s2cinc.com .

Xilinx and Virtex Ultrascale+ are Copyrights of Xilinx Inc.

S2C, S2C logo, Prodigy, Player Pro, ProtoBridge, and Prodigy Cloud System are trademarks or registered trademarks of S2C. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

