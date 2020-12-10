S2C Raises the Bar for High Capacity, High-Performance FPGA Prototyping with New Prodigy Logic Matrix Family

Prodigy Logic Matrix (LX) series is a high-density FPGA prototyping platform optimized for space and connectivity. Logic Matrix holds up to 8 FPGAs and it is sized for a standard 42U server rack to house up to eight Logic Matrix – for a total of 64 FPGAs per server rack. Multiple racks may be linked for further expansion. To simplify FPGA interconnect while addressing bandwidth and flexibility, Logic Matrix introduces hierarchical connectivity: ShortBridge, SysLink and TransLink, each with different granularity to address local, Logic Matrix-to-Logic Matrix and rack-to-rack interconnect. ShortBridge provides high throughput connectivity between neighboring FPGAs, SysLink connects FPGAs over high bandwidth cables, and TransLink supports longer distance links between FPGAs with SerDes over copper or optical cables. Logic Matrix also offers server class features such as real-time system monitors, professional cooling and redundant hot pluggable power supplies to ensure high reliability and robust operations. Logic Matrix's high-density architecture also further reduces cost of ownership by taking up less server rack space or the precious benchtop real estate.

While a new physical architecture can greatly simplify hardware deployment, an FPGA partitioning a requirement for multi-FPGA design. In October S2C already released an enhanced version of its Player Pro Compile software with a faster netlist partition engine, optimized black-box flow, and fully automated TCL scripting support. S2C will soon release RTL partitioning with hierarchical connectivity to address hyperscale designs which can easily span hundreds of FPGAs.

The first Logic Matrix series, LX1 and LX2, are based on Xilinx UltraScale VU440 and UltraScale+ VU19P respectively. LX1 offers up to an estimated 240M ASIC gates, 709Mb internal memory, 23K DSP slices, 19216 I/Os and 384 GTH transceivers. LX2 offers up to an estimated 392M ASIC gates, 1.79Gb internal memory, 30.7K DSP slices, 12,672 I/Os and 384 GTY transceivers.

Logic Matrix benefits from other S2C prototyping productivity tools. Player Pro Runtime software, included with the purchase of Prodigy prototyping systems, offers convenient features such as advanced clock management, integrated self-test, automatic board detection, I/O voltage programming, multiple FPGA downloads, remote system monitoring and management. S2C's Multi-Debug Module provides concurrent deep trace debugging and cross-triggers over multiple FPGAs. S2C's ProtoBridge enables system level co-modeling with a host PC and a PCIe/AXI connection to the device under test. S2C also offers a large library of off-the-shelf interface accessories as Prototype Ready IP to simplify access to real-world data and inter-system connectivity.

"The phrase one size does not fit all also holds true in FPGA prototyping," said Toshio Nakama, CEO of S2C. "While S2C has been quite successful with its Prodigy Logic Systems especially for deployments in the range of one to four FPGA systems, we also see a growing demand for a high density, connectivity optimized FPGA prototyping solution to address billon ASIC gate capacity at FPGA prototyping performance. I am excited to announce our Prodigy Logic Matrix family and I see the LX series to be as a game changer to extend the benefits of FPGA prototyping values to hyperscale designs."

Availability

VU440 based Prodigy LX1 is available now for purchase. VU19P based LX2 and RTL partitioning are scheduled for Q2 2021 release. For more information, please contact your local S2C sales representative, or visit www.s2ceda.com.

About S2C

S2C, is a global leader of FPGA prototyping solutions for today's innovative SoC/ASIC designs. S2C has been successfully delivering rapid SoC prototyping solutions since 2003. With over 500 customers and more than 2,500 systems installed, our highly qualified engineering team and customer-centric sales team understands our users' SoC development needs. S2C has offices and sales representatives in the US, Europe, Israel, mainland China, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

Xilinx and Virtex Ultrascale+ are Copyrights of Xilinx Inc.S2C, the S2C logo, Prodigy, Logic Matrix, Player Pro, ProtoBridge, and Prototype Ready IP are trademarks or registered trademarks of S2C. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE S2C