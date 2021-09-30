S2W Inc. raised over $10M of Series B funding

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A cybersecurity company S2W Inc. (CEO Sangduk Suh, https://s2w.inc) announced that it has raised over $10M of Series B funding. With the lead of LB Investment, KDB Development Bank, Magellan Technology Investment, YG Investment, Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Lotte Ventures, and DS Asset Management participated in the round.

S2W is a company specializing in cybersecurity data analysis and has global competitiveness in detecting and responding to new cyber threats such as Dark Web and ransomware. S2W, the third year of its foundation, has secured major customers in various fields such as finance, telecommunications, manufacturing, and e-commerce, and is contributing to cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention by supplying technology cooperation and data to smart security big data platforms and INTERPOL – The International Criminal Police Organization.

S2W is the only startup and official partner of INTERPOL with dark web and cryptocurrency self-analysis technology established in 2018 by KAIST – Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology network security researchers. S2W attracted a total of $3.5M worth of Series A investment in March 2020 and is being evaluated for its high growth by successfully closing Series B in just a year and a half.

Deok-soo Jang, chairman of DS Asset Management, said, "S2W has the technology to work on the global stage and I expect them to play a huge role in the Metaverse society."

"S2W is now showing the compressed growth process of Palantir's in the U.S. and is expected to expand into various fields such as blockchain, e-commerce, games, and entertainment in the future. And we will continue to support S2W to be the global leader in the industry" said Ki-ho Park, CEO of LB Investment.

Sangduk Suh, CEO of S2W, said, "We will focus on rapid growth, and we will prove to the world that companies pursuing the value of justice are superior in competitiveness and sustainability."

The company recently changed its name from 'S2W LAB' to 'S2W Inc.' to provide a better CTI solution experience and to expand their business in earnest. Along with this, the Global Business Group has been newly established to promote global expansion and is preparing to enter overseas markets.

About S2W Inc.

S2W is the only company with dark web and cryptocurrency self-analysis technology in Korea and an official partner of INTERPOL, established in 2018 by researchers specializing network security at KAIST. S2W is a cyber threat intelligence (CTI) platform company that provides solutions proactively respond to external threats such as dark web threat detection, ransomware and APT attack group analysis, and phishing/smishing attempts. More details may be found in https://s2w.inc/.

Inquiries----------------

Global Business Group

[email protected]

SOURCE S2W Inc.